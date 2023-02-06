Learn how to set up more flexible and cost-effective IT infrastructure with the Complete AWS VPC & Virtualization Bundle for just $25.

Thanks to rapidly increasing internet speeds, many businesses are adopting virtualization in order to maximize their IT capacity. If you would like to learn more about this technology, the Complete AWS VPC & Virtualization Bundle is a great starting point.

Whether you work for a global conglomerate or a small local business, virtualization offers clear advantages over traditional IT setups.

Rather than having to buy expensive hardware, businesses can utilize powerful servers on demand and access greater capacity when needed. During lean periods, it’s just as easy to scale back, which is why studies show a 30% reduction in IT operations expenses thanks to virtualization. The Complete AWS VPC & Virtualization Bundle helps you to explore this technology and deploy your own virtual machines in the cloud.

The training focuses on Amazon technology, with tutorials that walk you through the Amazon Virtual Private Cloud. You also come to grips with Oracle’s VirtualBox software and the open source Putty network client, along with SSL encryption. Put together, these skills should help you to embrace virtualization within your own business or find work setting up the tech for other people.

