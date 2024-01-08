Today at CES 2024, HP announced new laptops for professional, consumer and gaming use. The HP Spectre x360 line of 2-in-1 laptops for professional or consumer use now come with AI enhancements, and HP has announced new peripherals. The AI features in the Spectre x360 line are mostly cosmetic, such as transcription and video polishing for meetings. HP also released its Series 5 monitors in 24-, 27- and 32- inch sizes.

In addition, HP announced the OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop PC, with the assertion that it is the “coolest and lightest” gaming laptop of its size available in the world.

HP introduces Spectre x360 laptops

HP’s newest offerings applicable to business use are the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop PC in 14-inch (Figure A) and 16-inch models. Both laptops can use up to a 2.8K OLED screen, include 9 MP cameras for calls and have an NPU for processing AI workloads.

Figure A

The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop PC line has Intel Core Ultra5 processors and can include an optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. Calls and video are adjusted automatically by Windows Studio for enhancements, such as automatic framing and background blur, which are handled by the NPU.

“We believe that the best innovations are also the most personal ones,” wrote Samuel Chang, senior vice president and division president of personal systems consumer solutions at HP Inc., in a press release. “New technologies from HP deliver solutions that allow us to be more personalized than ever, taking advantage of game-changing innovations like AI that will alter the way that technology moves us forward.”

The Spectre x360 line is available at HP.com or BestBuy.com now. The 14-inch model starts at $1,499.99, while the 16-inch model starts at $1,599.99.

New peripherals work with the HP Spectre x360 line

The following peripherals were revealed at CES alongside the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop PC line:

Poly Voyager Free 20 wireless, noise-filtering earbuds. Coming in May 2024 for $149.

HP 960 ergonomic, split wireless keyboard with programmable keys. This keyboard is expected to be available in April on HP.com for $119.

HP 690 rechargeable wireless mouse with Qi charging and programmable buttons. Available now on HP.com for $59.99.

HP 430 programmable wireless keypad. Available now on HP.com for $49.99.

HP USB-C Travel Hub G3, which adds one USB-C port, two USB-A ports and an HDMI port. Coming late February on HP.com for $69.99.

HP 400 backlit wired keyboard. Available now on HP.com for $49.99.

HP Series 5 monitors offer more screen space

HP announced its Series 5 monitors at CES 2024, offering 24-, 27- and 32- inch screens for people looking for larger displays. The HP Series 5 monitors connect to other devices through HDMI ports; plus, these monitors offer a 1500:1 contrast ratio and 100Hz refresh rates.

The HP Series 5 monitors are expected to be available in spring 2024. HP has not yet released pricing.

HP debuts ultra-light OMEN Transcend 14-inch gaming laptop PC

The 14-inch OMEN Transcend gaming laptop PC (Figure B) weighs just 3.5 pounds. Its IMAX Enhanced Certified 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display is suitable for high-performance gaming or for creative work such as digital painting and graphic design. The most high-performance version runs on an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. Cooling is achieved through a pressurized zone using a vapor chamber for direct heat dissipation through rear vents.

Figure B

The Intel and NVIDIA processors enable onboard AI to offer tools for work, such as:

Live transcript and real-time captions during meetings.

A record function for transcribing audio.

AI-generated notes.

The OMEN Transcend Gaming Laptop PC 14-inch model is available for preorder now, starting at $1,499.99. The 16-inch model with up to the newest Intel processors and up to OLED displays will be available January 10, starting at $1,899.99.

Competitors to HP’s Spectre x360 and OMEN Transcend 14 laptops

The HP Spectre x360’s directly competes against the Dell XPS 13, the MacBook Pro, the Lenovo Flex 14 and the ASUS VivoBook Flip.

The OMEN Transcend 14 laptops’ weight make them stand out. They go head-to-head with other gaming laptops like the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14.

Note: TechRepublic is covering CES 2024 remotely.