If you’re building a startup or business from the ground up, you’re probably heavily invested in the branding efforts and building connections to ensure your entrepreneurial goals come true. However, something you may not be prioritizing is building a dedicated Human Resources framework.

It may seem unnecessary if there's only yourself and a handful of employees at your company, but the longevity of any business and recruitment of talented individuals is heavily influenced by a company's HR measures.

Build a Positive and Safe Workplace Environment

According to Gallup, the promotion and building of employee health and well-being can result in many measurable benefits, including increased workplace productivity and employee retention. Here are a few courses that may be of interest to your organization.

You can build a healthier workplace culture with this bundle’s HR: Health and Wellness at Work course. Designed to help businesses create a healthier, happier, and more productive workplace, you’ll learn how to create and maintain effective health and wellness programs for your employees, promote healthy behaviors at work, and initiate mental health programs.

Another huge factor in building a positive and respectful workplace is the people you fill it with. In the HR: Preventing Workplace Violence course, you’ll discover essential strategies to identify, prevent, and address workplace harassment and violence.

Business leaders and HR teams can learn techniques for avoiding the hiring of workplace bullies with this course’s interview techniques, as well as how to manage conflicts within the workplace if they occur.

Ensure your company's success and longevity by building your HR infrastructure.

