Learn how to utilize the latest versions of HTML and CSS to build sleek, professional websites from scratch.

Since the dawn of the internet, basic HTML has been a prerequisite for anybody trying to build a webpage. Even if you’re not working in a technical position, having an understanding of HTML can help you better contribute to websites, format content and more.

Because it’s so ubiquitous in content management services (CMS) and modern web development, learning HTML is a great idea for anyone. Fortunately, it’s easy to do with some of our top courses in the TechRepublic Academy.

HTML & CSS for Beginners You won't find many more budget-friendly courses than this one. You'll get five hours of training in HTML5 and CSS3. You'll learn how to properly format your code, use HTML5 to embed audio and video into web pages, complete lab exercises to practice your skills, and much more.

Create Your First Website with HTML & CSS Flexbox Bundle Take your HTML and CSS knowledge up a notch with this four-course bundle. You'll get a crash course in web design before delving into CSS Flexbox, a tool that simplifies complex web design. From there, you'll learn how to build responsive websites for every platform using the tools you've practiced.

HTML & CSS: Learn to Build Sleek Websites Build your first website in as little as three and a half hours. This course will take you from beginner to intermediate with HTML and CSS. You'll learn how to add graphics and images, create more engaging web designs, and even start building responsive web pages.

Build Professional Websites with HTML5 and CSS3 from Scratch Designed for beginner web developers, this 7-hour course will teach you HTML5 and CSS3, two of the simplest and most productive web coding languages. You'll practice through hands-on exercises as you develop your own website from scratch.

