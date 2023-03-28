Your email has been sent

This deal takes 98% off the total price of this course bundle until 4/3.

When you work in technology, credibility is very important. Clients expect you to be a genuine expert in your field — and have the certifications to prove it.

If you want to build this kind of reputation, The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle can help. This collection of 13 courses helps you and your team to master a variety of skills, and pass key exams.

The included training is worth $3,887, but you can pick up the bundle today for only $54.97 in a special spring price drop at the TechRepublic Academy. This sale runs until midnight on April 3, 2023.

In professional IT and cybersecurity, CompTIA is one of the most highly respected awarding bodies in the world. The organization offers a wide range of exams, featuring twice in the list of most valuable IT accreditations.

Whether you operate a one-person startup or a multinational business in the tech world, adding CompTIA to your record is sure to impress potential customers.

This bundle helps you build quite a collection. You get 239 hours of training in total, working towards CompTIA A+, Network+, Server+, and Cloud+. You can also dive into the world of cybersecurity, with courses for PenTest+, CySA+, Security+, CASP+, and more.

Each course provides complete prep for the relevant exam, and you pick up a whole host of real-world skills along the way.

All the content comes from the experts at ITProTV. This platform provides high-quality courses, delivered by experienced instructors who hold a total of 375 professional certifications between them.

To date, ITProTV has helped over 227,000 students, earning a rating of 4.8 stars on G2.

Order by April 3, 2023 to get lifetime on-demand access to all 13 courses for just $54.97.

Prices and availability are subject to change.