This six-piece key ring cable not only lets you fast-charge all manner of USB devices, it also provides speedy data transfer of up to 480Mbps.

Whether you have a long commute to the office, travel a lot for business or both, chances are you could use an ultra-fast charging cable. If you happen to have more than one device that needs charging, you’ll want that cable to be universally compatible, and that’s exactly what you get with the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable. Best of all, it’s currently available for only $21.99.

This X Max cable is a five-foot long, six-piece keyring cable that allows you to use any power source to charge all portable devices. It offers fast charging of up to 18W for iPhones as well as 100W of super-fast USB-C to USB-C charging. Plus, the InCharge® X Max is universally compatible, so you can also charge from USB to USB-C, USB to Lightning, USB-C to Lightning, USB to Micro-USB and USB-C to Micro-USB.

Now you don’t have to worry about running out of juice if you want to put your travel time to good use working or learning new technologies. But you don’t just get quick charging from the X Max — this cable also provides super quick data transfer with speeds of up to 480Mbps. The charge-and-sync feature allows you to charge a device as it syncs with your laptop, and you can even charge a portable device from any USB-C phone.

Rated an average of 5/5 stars by verified purchasers and weighing in at just 3.1oz, the InCharge® X Max is really the only cable you need, whether at home or on the go. Use this universally compatible cable to fast-charge iPhones, iPads, laptops, tablets, USB-C and Micro-USB devices even when the power outlet is a little further away than you’re used to.

Get the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable today while it’s on sale for only $21.99, a discount of 43% off the regular $39 retail price.

Prices and availability are subject to change.