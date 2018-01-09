Search

CES 2018

Inside CES 2018: AI, big data, and 5G are the future

TechRepublic's Bill Detwiler takes us behind the scenes at CES 2018 and explains why high speed mobile wireless, big data, and machine learning are the business technology trends to watch.

TechRepublic's managing editor Bill Detwiler gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the CES 2018 show floor in Las Vegas and what trends to watch for at this year's show.

Some of the business tech trends to watch go beyond the TVs and self-driving cars.

TechRepublic will be looking at how artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and 5G will be affecting businesses and enterprises.

"It's not enough just to have a television, now you have to have a smart television," Detwiler said. You have to have big data behind all of the gadgets and you have to have all of the gadgets connected to each other, he added, which is where the role of the enterprise comes in. It's a business's job to connect all of these devices in houses and offices all across the world.

