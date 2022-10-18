Your email has been sent

Jack Wallen shows you how to install the latest major release of the VirtualBox virtual machine manager.

VirtualBox 7.0 has finally been released, and this latest iteration brings plenty of new features to the virtual machine software. As you’ve probably expected, the latest version has yet to hit the standard repositories for most Ubuntu-based distributions. What do you do when you want to get all those new features for your virtual machines?

SEE: 40+ open source and Linux terms you need to know (TechRepublic Premium)

Before we continue with the how-to, let’s take a look at a list of some of the major new features to be found in VirtualBox 7.0, which include:

Added refreshed GUI that makes it even easier to create a new guest

Fully encrypted virtual machines can be created

Initial support for automatic updating of Guest Additions for Linux guests

Improved guest screen re-size functionality

Virtual TPM 1.2 and 2.0 devices are now supported

Auto reboot after virtual machine guest installation

3D support based on DirectX 11 and DXVK

EFI support for Secure Boot

Experimental support for guest debugging through GDB and KD/WinDbg

EHCI and XHCI USB controller devices are now open-source

Cloud networks can now be configured via the Network Manager tool

Support for cloud virtual machines

Unattended installation built into the GUI

That’s a considerable list of new features, but for me, one of the best things about VirtualBox 7.0 is the new unattended installation UI, which makes it possible for you to configure the guest exactly as you like it, boot the ISO and not have to bother with the interactive installation of the guest. It’s seamless, flawless and a very welcome change.

What you’ll need to install VirtualBox 7.0

To install VirtualBox 7.0, you’ll need a running instance of a Ubuntu-based Linux distribution and a user with sudo privileges. That’s it.

How to install VirtualBox 7.0

The first thing you must do is purge your current VirtualBox installation. If you don’t do this, your guest OSes will fail to run.

To purge VirtualBox log in to your Linux host, open a terminal window and issue the command:

sudo apt-get autoremove purge virtualbox*

Out with the old; in with the new.

Next, we need to download and install a pair of GPG keys. First, download them with the commands:

curl https://www.virtualbox.org/download/oracle_vbox_2016.asc | gpg --dearmor > oracle_vbox_2016.gpg

curl https://www.virtualbox.org/download/oracle_vbox.asc | gpg --dearmor > oracle_vbox.gpg

Now you can install those keys with:

sudo install -o root -g root -m 644 oracle_vbox_2016.gpg /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/

sudo install -o root -g root -m 644 oracle_vbox.gpg /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/

Create the repository for VirtualBox 7.0 with:

echo "deb [arch=amd64] http://download.virtualbox.org/virtualbox/debian $(lsb_release -sc) contrib" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/virtualbox.list

Update apt with:

sudo apt-get update

If you don’t already have the kernel headers installed on your system, do so with the command:

sudo apt install linux-headers-$(uname -r) dkms

Finally, install VirtualBox 7.0 with:

sudo apt-get install virtualbox-7.0 -y

Last but not least, fix any lingering problems with the command:

sudo /sbin/vboxconfig

You’ve now installed VirtualBox 7.0 on your Ubuntu-based Linux distribution: Start adding new guests. Next time around, I’ll walk you through the unattended installation, which greatly enhances the VirtualBox workflow.

