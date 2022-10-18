VirtualBox 7.0 has finally been released, and this latest iteration brings plenty of new features to the virtual machine software. As you’ve probably expected, the latest version has yet to hit the standard repositories for most Ubuntu-based distributions. What do you do when you want to get all those new features for your virtual machines?
Before we continue with the how-to, let’s take a look at a list of some of the major new features to be found in VirtualBox 7.0, which include:
- Added refreshed GUI that makes it even easier to create a new guest
- Fully encrypted virtual machines can be created
- Initial support for automatic updating of Guest Additions for Linux guests
- Improved guest screen re-size functionality
- Virtual TPM 1.2 and 2.0 devices are now supported
- Auto reboot after virtual machine guest installation
- 3D support based on DirectX 11 and DXVK
- EFI support for Secure Boot
- Experimental support for guest debugging through GDB and KD/WinDbg
- EHCI and XHCI USB controller devices are now open-source
- Cloud networks can now be configured via the Network Manager tool
- Support for cloud virtual machines
- Unattended installation built into the GUI
That’s a considerable list of new features, but for me, one of the best things about VirtualBox 7.0 is the new unattended installation UI, which makes it possible for you to configure the guest exactly as you like it, boot the ISO and not have to bother with the interactive installation of the guest. It’s seamless, flawless and a very welcome change.
What you’ll need to install VirtualBox 7.0
To install VirtualBox 7.0, you’ll need a running instance of a Ubuntu-based Linux distribution and a user with sudo privileges. That’s it.
How to install VirtualBox 7.0
The first thing you must do is purge your current VirtualBox installation. If you don’t do this, your guest OSes will fail to run.
To purge VirtualBox log in to your Linux host, open a terminal window and issue the command:
sudo apt-get autoremove purge virtualbox*
Out with the old; in with the new.
Next, we need to download and install a pair of GPG keys. First, download them with the commands:
curl https://www.virtualbox.org/download/oracle_vbox_2016.asc | gpg --dearmor > oracle_vbox_2016.gpg
curl https://www.virtualbox.org/download/oracle_vbox.asc | gpg --dearmor > oracle_vbox.gpg
Now you can install those keys with:
sudo install -o root -g root -m 644 oracle_vbox_2016.gpg /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/
sudo install -o root -g root -m 644 oracle_vbox.gpg /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/
Create the repository for VirtualBox 7.0 with:
echo "deb [arch=amd64] http://download.virtualbox.org/virtualbox/debian $(lsb_release -sc) contrib" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/virtualbox.list
Update apt with:
sudo apt-get update
If you don’t already have the kernel headers installed on your system, do so with the command:
sudo apt install linux-headers-$(uname -r) dkms
Finally, install VirtualBox 7.0 with:
sudo apt-get install virtualbox-7.0 -y
Last but not least, fix any lingering problems with the command:
sudo /sbin/vboxconfig
You’ve now installed VirtualBox 7.0 on your Ubuntu-based Linux distribution: Start adding new guests. Next time around, I’ll walk you through the unattended installation, which greatly enhances the VirtualBox workflow.
