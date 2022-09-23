You can wait for the new Windows 11 update to reach your PC or manually download and install it from Microsoft’s website.

Microsoft officially unleashed on September 20 its first major update for Windows 11. Known as Windows 11 22H2, this latest version offers a variety of enhancements to key features in the OS. You can set up folders in the Start menu, adjust the size of the Pinned Apps section, drag and drop icons to the Taskbar, adopt new layouts for snapping windows, more easily access your OneDrive storage in File Explorer, view your Microsoft 365 subscription from the Accounts screen, and use the pre-loaded Clipchamp app to edit your videos.

SEE: Google Workspace vs. Microsoft 365: A side-by-side analysis w/checklist (TechRepublic Premium)

Windows 11 22H2 is available as a free update for Windows 11 and Windows 10. But how do you know if your PC can handle Windows 11 22H2, where will you find it, and how do you install it? Let’s check out the process.

Does your PC meet the system requirements for Windows 11 22H2?

First, Windows 11 22H2 has the same requirements as the initial version of Windows 11. This means your PC needs to be equipped with a 64-bit processor with two or more cores, at least 4GB of RAM, at least 64GB of storage, the Secure Boot feature and Trusted Platform Module version 2.0.

If you’re already running Windows 11, you should be able to move to the 22H2 update. If you’re running Windows 10, then you’ll need to check your PC to see if it’s compatible; Microsoft offers a PC Health Check tool that will tell you if your computer qualifies. You should also download the latest update to Windows 10 before jumping ship to Windows 11.

Where to find Windows 11 22H2

As with recent updates to Windows 10, Microsoft is applying a staggered approach to the Windows 11 22H2 rollout. This means that Windows 11 22H2 won’t be available to all qualifying PCs through Windows Update right off the bat, but you can easily see if it’s ready on your PC.

In Windows 11, go to Settings, select Windows Update and then click the button for Check For Updates. In Windows 10, go to Settings, select Update & Security, select Windows Update and then click the Check For Updates button. If Windows 11 22H2 pops up, click the button for Download & Install and let the process run. Reboot your PC when prompted and sign back in. The new version of Windows 11 will now be ready for you to explore (Figure A).

Figure A

How else can you install the Windows 11 22H2 update?

If the update isn’t yet available through Windows Update, your best bet is to wait until it appears. But if you’re anxious to dive in to Windows 11 22H2 right away, there are other options, courtesy of Microsoft’s website.

From the PC you wish to update, browse to the Download Windows 11 page, where you’re given two choices: the Windows 11 Installation Assistant and the Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) file. There’s also a third choice to create Windows 11 installation media if you want to set up a bootable USB drive or DVD to install the update on a different computer. But let’s assume your goal is to update your current PC.

How to use the Windows 11 Installation Assistant

Supporting both Windows 11 and Windows 10, the Windows 11 Installation Assistant is the most direct and simplest way to update your PC to the 22H2 version. Click the Download Now button in that section and save the downloaded file to your PC (Figure B).

Figure B

Run the Windows11InstallationAssistant.exe file. You’ll be told that your PC qualifies or prompted to download and run the PC Health Check app. Assuming your PC passes muster, click the button for Accept And Install to install the update (Figure C).

Figure C

Allow the update to download and install. Reboot your PC and sign back in, and the Windows 11 22H2 update should be in place. To double-check, go to Settings and then System, click the option for About, and scroll down to the Windows specifications section and confirm that the version says 22H2 (Figure D).

Figure D

How to create the Windows 11 Disk Image ISO file

Creating an ISO file to update to Windows 11 22H2 is another handy though less direct option available for Windows 11 or Windows 10. To go this route at the Download Windows 11 page, click the dropdown menu for Select Download in the Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) section. Select Windows 11 (multi-edition ISO) and click the Download button (Figure E).

Figure E

After the screen refreshes, click the dropdown menu for Choose One to select the product language. Pick your language and then click Confirm (Figure F).

Figure F

Now click the button for 64-bit Download for your language and save the ISO file to your PC (Figure G).

Figure G

After the ISO file has downloaded, right-click it and select Mount from the popup menu – that mounts the ISO as a virtual drive so you can see its contents. Double-click the setup.exe file to install the update (Figure H).

Figure H

Follow the prompts to run the setup and then install the update. After your PC reboots, sign back into Windows, and you can now take the latest version of Windows 11 for a test drive.