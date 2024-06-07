TL;DR: Learn how to thrive in the world of AI with the Introduction to AI: ChatGPT & Midjourney Overview Bundle, now just $49.99 (reg. $149).

Artificial intelligence has caught on like gangbusters in the business world. Since OpenAI revolutionized work with ChatGPT, generative AI has been an incredibly buzzy topic in tech and beyond. But how can AI services like ChatGPT and Midjourney actually help you? Find out in the Introduction to AI: ChatGPT & Midjourney Overview Bundle, now $100 off.

This three-part bundle is taught by Yassin Marco (4.2/5-star instructor rating), an online instructor who has helped more than 1.5 million people worldwide hone their skills online. In these courses, he’ll focus on two of the most popular consumer AI tools, ChatGPT and Midjourney.

What you’ll learn

In the ChatGPT course, you’ll learn how to leverage the tool’s language capabilities to answer questions, create content and much more. You’ll explore a wide range of applications, from summarizing books and eliminating bugs in code to breaking down complex topics you’re struggling to understand. The course will help you maximize ChatGPT’s potential.

In the Midjourney course, you’ll learn the basics of this leading AI image generator and discover how to hone settings to get artistic, creative outputs that you love. Through practice, you’ll create a complete gallery of work that showcases your creativity and helps you scale your marketing.

Ultimately, it all leads to the final course, teaching you ways to monetize your work in ChatGPT and Midjourney. Not only can AI save you time, but it can also be a lucrative side hustle or revenue stream for your business.

