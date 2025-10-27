Image: StackCommerce

TL;DR: Get unlimited websites, bandwidth, and more, plus 99.9% uptime with IONOS Web Hosting Plus — new users can have a three-year subscription right now for only $99.99, a 65% discount.

If you’re running a business that relies on a web presence, you know how critical uptime is. Every minute your site is down costs you potential customers and revenue. IONOS Web Hosting Plus delivers the premium web hosting you need without the enterprise-level price tag, and a three-year subscription is currently available to new users at 65% off.

What makes IONOS really stand out is its geo-redundant infrastructure. Your data gets split between two data centers, which means if one goes down, your website keeps running. You get a legitimate 99.9% uptime guarantee backed by real infrastructure, not just marketing speak.

Combined with lightning-fast load speeds powered by the HTTP/2 protocol, your visitors experience smooth performance every single time they visit.

This is an extremely impressive web hosting feature set for the money. You get unlimited websites, unlimited redundant storage, unlimited databases, and unmetered bandwidth. You can scale your business without worrying about hitting limits or paying overage fees.

Professional email is included, and you can install more than 70 applications with just one click – WordPress, Joomla, or other favorite platforms.

These days, security features are crucial for any business that handles customer data. You’ll get daily automatic backups, malware scanning, and immediate alerts if threats are detected.

Developers will love the enhanced DPU and memory resources, plus SSH, SFTP and WP-CLI access for those who want more control.

Grab IONOS Web Hosting Plus while the three-year subscription is only $99.99 (MSRP $288).

StackSocial prices subject to change.