iPad Pro 2018: Cheat sheet

With larger screen options than other iPad models, and making its mark as the first Apple tablet to work with the Apple Pencil stylus, the iPad Pro is the most business-focused option in the iPad lineup. In October 2018, Apple introduced a new iPad Pro with even more enterprise-ready features.

To help CXOs, IT leaders, and other business professionals understand Apple's 2018 iPad Pro, we've put together the most important details and resources in this cheat sheet. This is a "living" article that will be updated and refreshed as new, relevant information becomes public.

What is the iPad Pro 2018?

The iPad Pro 2018 is the latest iPad in Apple's Pro line, joined in the lineup by the standard iPad, iPad Mini, and iPad Air. The first iPad Pro had a 12.9-inch screen and was announced in 2015. In 2016, a 9.7-inch version was revealed followed by the second generation iPad Pro line (12.9-inch and 10.5-inch) in 2017.

Apple unveiled the 2018 iPad Pro at a special event in New York City on October 30, 2018 alongside a new Mac Mini and new MacBook Air, a little more than a month after announcing the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and a new Apple Watch Series 4. To better compete with alternatives like the Microsoft Surface Pro and Google Pixel Slate, Apple updated the iPad Pro with new hardware and software features that could further its appeal with the professional crowd.

Who is the target audience for the iPad Pro 2018?

Being the first iPad to support the Apple Pencil, and boasting higher computing power and storage than other iPads, the target audience for the iPad Pro 2018 is professional users. Creative professionals, especially, benefit from the enhanced LED display, Pencil support, and better GPU.

How different is the iPad Pro 2018 from the previous iPad Pro?

As far as form factor goes, the new iPad Pro has squared edges, no home button, and a wider display thanks to much thinner bezels. It features an LED Liquid Retina display, similar to the iPhone XR, that stretches from corner to corner.

The new iPad Pro has the same physical size as the 10.5" model iPad Pro, but features an 11" screen thanks to the smaller bezels. The 12.9" iPad Pro 2018 features the same display size, but a smaller overall body. Both models are 5.9 mm thin and very light.

The 2018 version of the iPad Pro features the same gestures seen in the iPhone X and iPhone XS, where users pull down on different parts of the display to access different aspects of iOS 12. This new iPad also features an A12X bionic chip with an 8-core CPU. This chip has a new 7-core GPU for 2X graphics performance from the previous iPad Pro models. It also utilizes the Neural Engine seen in the iPhone XS.

USB-C is the only connector available on the 2018 iPad Pro, which also enables the ability to "charge out" to other devices. This means that the new iPad Pro can charge an iPhone as well. No, there is no 3.5 mm headphone jack.

What features come with the iPad Pro 2018 camera?

The rear camera on the 2018 iPad Pro is 12MP with True Tone flash and more. It also uses a 7MP TrueDepth camera on the front to enable Face ID, Portrait Mode, Animoji, and Memoji.

What are the storage capabilities of the iPad Pro 2018?

The iPad Pro 2018 can be configured with 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.

What is the battery size of the iPad Pro 2018?

All models of the 2018 iPad Pro will get up to 10 hours of battery life while surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching video, or listening to music. The models with a cellular connection, however, will only get up to nine hours of battery life when surfing the web on cellular data.

What security platform comes with the iPad Pro 2018?

The iPad Pro 2018 features Face ID for authentication, which can be used to unlock the device and pay for products with Apple Pay. It can work with portrait or landscape mode, and even when other peripherals—like a keyboard—are attached.

What are the color options for the iPad Pro 2018?

Both the 11" and 12.9" 2018 iPad Pros are available in Silver and Space Gray.

When and where can I buy the iPad Pro 2018?

Interested users will be able to purchase the iPad Pro at Apple retail locations and on the Apple online store once available. The iPad Pro 2018 will likely also be available at many third-party retailers like Best Buy and more. According to Apple leaders, the iPad Pro 2018 can be ordered now and will be avaulable on November 7, 2018.

How much does the iPad Pro 2018 cost?

The 11" iPad Pro starts at $799. The 12.9" iPad Pro starts at $999.

What are the specifications for the iPad Pro 2018?

Finish: Silver or Space Gray

Silver or Space Gray Capacity: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

64GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Display: 11" Liquid Retina LED display or 12.9" Liquid Retina LED display

11" Liquid Retina LED display or 12.9" Liquid Retina LED display Chip: A12X Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and Neural Engine

A12X Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and Neural Engine Rear camera: 12MP camera with quad-LED True Tone flash

12MP camera with quad-LED True Tone flash Front camera: 7MP TrueDepth camera

7MP TrueDepth camera Security: Face ID

Face ID Cellular/wireless: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit-class LTE on cellular models

802.11a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit-class LTE on cellular models Battery: Built-in 29.37-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery (11") or built-in 36.71-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery (12.9")

Built-in 29.37-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery (11") or built-in 36.71-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery (12.9") Operating system: iOS 12

iOS 12 SIM: Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)

What features come with the new Apple Pencil?

The new Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad Pro via a magnetic connection and automatically pairs to the device. It also charges wirelessly and has new functions available through new tap features. Apple also announced a new Smart Folio to help professionals get more work done on the iPad Pro.

