Google Pixel 3: Cheat sheet

The Pixel line of smartphones represents Google's view of the perfect pure Android experience. The Pixel 3 series, announced on October 9, 2018, is the latest in the line, and and brings a larger screen, better camera features, and Google's Titan Security built in.

To help Android fans, business professionals, and mobile users understand the impact of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, we have put together a guide with all the information needed to learn about the phones' features and why they matter. This is a "living" article that will be updated and refreshed as new, relevant information becomes public.

What is the Google Pixel 3?

The Pixel 3 series is the most current set of devices available in Google's Pixel line of smartphones. The were preceded by the original Pixel and Pixel XL in 2016, and the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in 2017.

The 5.5" Pixel 3 and 6.3" Pixel 3 XL were first introduced at a Made By Google event on October 9, 2018. They feature louder speakers, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera, augmented reality (AR) capabilities, and built-in hardware security courtesy of Google's Titan security chip.

Additional AI features help Pixel 3 users avoid spam calls and limit their notifications when busy. The phone offers many of the same features as the iPhone XS, but at a much lower starting price point.

Who is the target audience for the Google Pixel 3?

Android fans will likely line up for the Pixel 3 series, as it will bring one of the best-available pure Android experiences to the mobile market. The phone's camera features and unlimited Google Photos storage will appeal to hobbyist and amateur photographers as well.

Business and professional users who work in the Android ecosystem should also consider the Pixel 3 series. The extra security from the Titan chip, and the host of AR features including Google Lens built into the camera, make this appealing as a work phone. The Flip to Shhh will stop notifications when the phone is placed face down on a table, making it easier to unplug after work.

The Call Screen feature automatically transcribes calls on the home screen, so you can see if an unknown number is a spammer and mark it as spam without ever picking up the phone. The Pixel 3 series will also be the first to get Google Duplex when it's available in November 2018.

How different is the Google Pixel 3 from the Google Pixel 2?

The Pixel 3 line is a definite improvement over the Pixel 2, but only in certain areas. Both phone lines feature 12.2 MP rear cameras and 8 MP front cameras, but the Pixel 3 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor as an upgrade over the 835 in the Pixel 2.

Both series come with 4GB of RAM, and are available in 64GB and 128GB storage options. They also both feature three mics and dual front-firing stereo speakers, but the Pixel 3 is up to 40% louder than the Pixel 2, with sound dialed in by a Grammy award-winning producer.

The Pixel 3 series has a larger battery than the Pixel 2, but not the Pixel 2 XL. Both device series have the same Bluetooth and Wi-Fi standards, as well as the same ports and sensors. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 lines are also both AR- and virtual reality (VR)-ready to work with Google Daydream.

The Pixel 3 has a similar screen to the Pixel 2, but the Pixel 3 XL has a screen that extends to the top edges with a notch, like the iPhone X and iPhone XS.

What features come with the Google Pixel 3 camera?

As noted, the Google Pixel 3 series feature a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera and 8MP wide-angle and normal field-of-view cameras. It has autofocus, along with optical and electronic image stabilization.

The camera is the first in the Pixel line to have Google Lens built in. The camera also features HDR+ with zero shutter lag, first introduced in original Pixel.

The Pixel 3 and 3 XL will have AR stickers that can be put in photos and videos, including those from Marvel Studios and Childish Gambino. The phone also has a setting that will allow it to automatically snap a photo when the subject smiles or makes a funny face, and it can track moving subjects that may be harder to photograph, like kids or pets.

However, four additional features stand out as the most impressive updates:

Top Shot - A new feature that automatically captures alternate shots for each photo in HDR+ and recommends the best one. Super Res Zoom - With this feature, zoomed photos appear less grainy and more detailed. Night Sight - Users can shoot better low-light images, thanks to this feature. Group Selfie - A second front camera that, when enabled, allows you to capture 184% more of the subject in your frame.

What are the storage capabilities of the Google Pixel 3?

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are available with either 64GB or 128GB of storage. There is no mention of expandable storage on Google's website, so it seems like those options are fixed.

What is the battery size of the Google Pixel 3?

The Pixel 3 features a 2915 mAh battery, while the Pixel 3 XL has a 3430 mAh battery. This marks a battery size increase for the smaller of the two, but the battery size of the 3 XL is smaller than the 2 XL, which features a 3520 mAh battery.

What security platform comes with the Google Pixel 3?

Google custom-developed a new security chip called the Titan M for the Pixel 3 smartphones. It helps secure the OS and protects credentials and data within the phone apps. The Pixel 2 series also had an on-board security module, but the Titan M is based on Google's Titan security technology that it uses to safeguard its own data centers.

What are the color options for the Google Pixel 3?

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 are available in three colors: Just Black, Clearly White, and Not Pink. The Not Pink color replaces a blue option that was available in the previous two generations of Pixel phones.

When and where can I buy the Google Pixel 3?

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are available for pre-order now on Google's website. The devices are available unlocked on Verizon or on Google Fi. The phone will ship on October 18 in the US (which is when it will be available in stores), and on November 1 in other countries.

Pixel owners can also buy the new Pixel Stand wireless charging stand for $79. This new accessory changes the phone's UI when it's docked to make it more glanceable.

How much does the Google Pixel 3 cost?

The Pixel 3 64GB version is available for $799, while the 128GB version costs $899.

The Pixel 3 XL 64GB version will cost $899, while the 128GB version costs $999.

Google is also offering a Preferred Care protection plan for $129. Anyone who buys a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL will also get six months of YouTube Music Premium for free.

What are the specifications for the Google Pixel 3?

Pixel 3 (5.5")

Resolution: FHD+ flexible OLED, 2160x1080

Pixel density: 443ppi

Dimensions (inches): 5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3

Weight: 158g

OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Rear camera: 12.2 MP

Front camera: 8 MP

Video: 4K capture available (rear camera only)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 + Titan M

Storage: 64GB or 128GB

RAM: 4GB

Battery: 2915 mAh battery

Fingerprint sensor: Back cover

Connector: USB-C (no 3.5mm headphone jack)

Price: $799 (64GB); $899 (128GB)

Colors: Just Black, Clearly White, Not Pink

Pixel 3 XL (6.3")

Resolution: QHD+ flexible OLED, 2960x1440

Pixel density: 523 ppi

Dimensions (inches): 6.2 x 3.0 x 0.3

Weight: 184 g

OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Rear camera: 12.2 MP

Front camera: 8 MP

Video: 4K capture available (rear camera only)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 + Titan M

Storage: 64GB or 128GB

RAM: 4GB

Battery: 3430 mAh battery

Fingerprint sensor: Back cover

Connector: USB-C (no 3.5mm headphone jack)

Price: $899 (64GB); $999 (128GB)

Colors: Just Black, Black and Not Pink

How can I trade in my current phone for a Google Pixel 3?

A trade-in program is available through the Google online store that offers up to $400 for your old phone toward a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL. Check it out when ordering here.

