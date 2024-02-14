TL;DR: This top-rated VPN keeps your data locked down while also blocking ads. Get an iProVPN: Lifetime Subscription on sale for just $29.97 through February 19th for our Presidents’ Day sale.

In professional life, privacy is paramount. Whether it’s customer data or your trade secrets, you can’t afford to allow private information to become public. That’s why it’s a good idea to use a tool like iProVPN.

This highly rated service applies strong encryption to all your online traffic to maintain security. It can also block ads and help you bypass geographic restrictions.

Why security matters

According to IBM research, the average cost of a data breach in business is over $4 million. And 70% of attacks are targeted at small and medium-sized businesses. In other words, investing in security is a no-brainer, even if you’re just starting up.

With iProVPN, you can feel confident that your online activity will be protected.

iProVPN features

Available on all major platforms, this VPN applies military-grade AES-256 encryption to your online connections. At the same time, you connect to servers that mask your true IP address. In combination, these features, make it virtually impossible for anyone to hack your connection or track you around the web. Just as importantly, there’s a built-in kill switch as a failsafe for data protection.

The features don’t stop there. iProVPN offers split tunneling, meaning you can protect your work while accessing other content natively. The app also blocks ads and unlocks geo-restrictions on many popular sites.

iProVPN is rated at 4.8/5 stars on Trustpilot, and the service has appeared on top sites like MSN, PCWorld, Forbes and Engadget.

