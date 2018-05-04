Search

Is DevOps driving enterprise cloud adoption or vice versa?

New Relic chief product officer Jim Gochee explained how DevOps and the cloud can be optimized to work in tandem.

TechRepublic's Dan Patterson talked with New Relic chief product officer Jim Gochee about whether DevOps drives cloud adoption, or vice versa.

Gochee: Well, that's a great question. So, I think that's right. They definitely go hand-in-hand. I do think it's a little bit like peanut butter and chocolate. You can enjoy your peanut butter, you can enjoy your chocolate. They don't have to be mixed. You mix them together and it's a new special thing, right? I mean, the beauty of the cloud is that if you just want to provision, statically provision servers, like you had in a data center, you can do that. Right? So you can serve those basic use cases that really don't involve DevOps. However, if you want to get rid of the toil-and-code everything, and basically program your infrastructure then the cloud is an ideal place to do that, especially with all of the options that you have, and all the API first design of the cloud. Right? You can really take it to the next level, and that's when I think you get the chocolate and the peanut butter, that mix, and it feeds off of each other, and it's a beautiful thing.

