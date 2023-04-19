Get the scanner app that can turn your iPhone into an office for only $40

Now you can have an office scanner in your pocket with such powerful AI that it can do practically anything, including math.

TL;DR: The iOS iScanner app merges docs, does math, room measurements, and more. Grab it now while a lifetime subscription is just $40.

Business isn’t done just in offices anymore, so there is no reason why you can’t be productive no matter where you are. Now you can use your iPhone as a replacement for an office scanner to do business anywhere with a lifetime subscription to the iScanner app, and it’s currently on sale for a limited time only for just $39.99.

The iScanner app provides your iOS device with a tool that uses powerful AI to complete everyday business, such as scanning multiple pages and putting them all into one document, which can then be easily edited, signed, and faxed.

With iScanner, you can scan documents and photos into various formats, such as PDF, TXT, and JPG. In addition, it features OCR recognition to read QR codes and recognize text embedded within scanned objects.

When you need additional security, the app makes it easy to blur any sensitive elements you wish to hide. The file manager also allows you to use a PIN to lock files with your most confidential data. Yet sharing your documents is still easy. The app can even calculate the total area of a room and solve math problems.

It’s the App Store’s number one scanning app, rated 4.8 out of 5 stars with over 70 million downloads. As News18 reported: “The feature comes with a wide use-case as it will prove to be useful in both day-to-day tasks, as well as in a commercial setting like inventory, merchandising and more.”

Get a lifetime subscription to the iScanner App for iOS now for only $39.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.