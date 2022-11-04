When you really need to block out the noise and just focus, a great pair of true wireless earbuds are a tremendous asset. Take advantage of this limited-time deal on the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds.

Offering JBL Signature Sound in a tiny, comfortable, wireless package, the JBL Live Frees also deliver Active Noise Canceling with TalkThru and Ambient Aware modes to help you customize exactly how much you want to block out the world. Work hard with no noise, then let the sound through when you have to talk to somebody.

The Live Frees offer up to 21 hours of battery life with the included wireless charging case, while Dual Connect + Sync lets you pair and start listening immediately, either with a single earphone or both. You can even pair multiple devices by simply tapping the device’s screen. You’ll have full control of the audio with all-access touch controls on the earphones and be able to use your choice of voice assistant to support you throughout your day. The Live Frees are even sweat- and waterproof so you can take them out in any weather condition and truly live free.

Lead your most productive, most focused work life. Right now, you can get the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds for 66% off $149 at just $49.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.