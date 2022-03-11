Weigh the pros and cons of top antivirus options Kaspersky and Sophos to determine which one offers the features and safeguards your organization requires.

The last thing any organization wants to face is a security threat. Viruses and similar attacks can have devastating effects on their network, potentially causing vital information to be lost, destroyed or stolen.

Fortunately, Kaspersky and Sophos are available on the market as two of the leading antivirus programs that protect against malware, spyware and related threats. To ensure that you pick the best solution for your needs, we’re going to compare these two products based on their features and capabilities.

Antivirus solutions

Before we get started, let’s recap what antivirus software is designed to do. Antivirus programs can help defend against security risks, acting as a shield to protect computer networks from viruses and suspicious activity. They have features that allow them to search systems and devices for any signs of risk and remove threats before they can cause significant damage. Unfortunately, cybersecurity threats come with the territory for organizations that have an online presence in 2022. However, security suites like Kaspersky and Sophos can make buyers safer from things like viruses, spyware, adware, worms, and trojans.

Let’s jump into the comparison now and see how these options fare when considered against each other.

Which has better integrations and compatibility?

Integrations are essential for antivirus tools, allowing them to connect to third-party tools and fully protect your devices. Kaspersky has security integrations and plug-ins for MSPs that enable connections with various tools and functions. These integrations include ConnectWise Automate, ConnectWise Manage, Autotask, Tigerpaw and SolarWinds N-central. Users can utilize these task automation tools and conduct other processes not provided by the Kaspersky antivirus solution.

On the other hand, Sophos has integrations with a broader list of popular third-party applications. Their central API makes connecting with outside tools easy. Their integrations include the likes of well-known business tools, including GitHub, Slack, Azure Advisor, Microsoft Teams and AWS Cloud Formation. Through these connections, users can conduct actions like Remote Monitoring & Management, Business Intelligence & IT Documentation, Professional Services Automation, Security Information & Event Management, and Security Orchestration & Event Management.

Which has better detection methods?

Kaspersky offers protection against threats before they can negatively impact your operations. This means that the media introduced to your device can be scanned by the product to locate suspicious aspects that may be cause for concern. The software uses Indicators of Attack with ATT&CK mapping to detect issues and identify their location within your system. Kaspersky’s Endpoint Detection and Response tool has many functions for effectively detecting and resolving threats. The system can discover multidimensional threats from network levels and endpoints. These tools can be helpful for organizations struggling to detect and address their APT-like threats.

The Sophos Endpoint Protection Agent uses SCCM, or System Center Configuration Manager, to maintain security for its users. Its detection features include on-demand scanning, on-access scanning, malicious traffic detection, and other unique capabilities to locate suspicious activity. In addition, security for organizations is synchronized between endpoints in real-time for fast reactions to security threats. Machine learning is built in and can detect known and even unknown malware without signatures.

Which has the best additional security features?

This is, of course, an important question to consider but one that’s difficult to answer. Many antivirus applications offer special security features and perks to entice customers and set them apart from the crowd, and Kaspersky and Sophos are no exceptions. With so many qualifiers, which of these security perks really stand out for your organization?

Kaspersky takes a wholesome approach when it comes to special features, offering its users the ability to protect not just their networks but their families as well. Parents can set customizable parental controls to keep their children safe online and can even keep track of their children’s safety with GPS trackers. They also have anonymity capabilities for users on iOS so that they can browse the internet securely via an encrypted connection. Other notable features of the product include its business- and enterprise-level offerings based on tier levels. With the services split in this way, it’s easy for organizations of any size to find plans suited to their needs.

One excellent thing about Sophos is that users can extend their protection to each of their system’s nooks and crannies. For example, Sophos’ firewall features can provide powerful reporting through their system dashboards. It can perform selective sandboxing of suspicious code, and even spam outbreaks are monitored for security based on its Recurrent-Pattern-Detection technology. And while all of these security features are awesome for businesses and organizations alike, individuals can also enjoy the system’s perks, like the Customizable User Portals for end-user mail management, which can be accessed in 15 languages.

Final thoughts

Each of these systems has a wide array of tools and capabilities for antivirus security. However, some of the methods used and perks they offer may be more beneficial for certain users than others.

To determine what you need, you should first identify what you have. For example, you should take a look at the tools and applications you already use, to see whether Kaspersky or Sophos would be able to integrate with them. Next, consider your security weak points and how the tools can best support them. For organizations that have trouble locating the source of their security troubles, Kaspersky’s ATT&CK mapping could come in handy. However, those looking to gain valuable insights from their antivirus security suites may choose to leverage Sophos’ helpful system dashboards.

Remember, choosing an antivirus tool will be easier if you are realistic about your organization’s security needs. While extra perks and features can be tempting, you should aim to first prioritize the product with the antivirus security features that are most necessary for your organization.