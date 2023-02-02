While the metaverse hasn’t exactly rocketed off the Earth like Mark Zuckerberg expected, it’s still an exciting and important development in Web3, the next frontier of the internet. The metaverse is a virtual environment where people can hang out, play games, conduct business and much more, and there are new applications being developed every day. While it hasn’t gone mainstream just yet, that only means that now is a great time to learn more about it.

In The 2023 Metaverse & AR Developer Bundle, you can build a foundation in building apps for the metaverse and leveraging cool tech like augmented reality to mix the digital world with the real one.

The nine beginner-friendly courses will help you learn AR and XR foundations for building apps for virtual and augmented reality. You’ll learn how to set up Unity for AR Foundation and the XR Interaction Toolkit before creating interact-able objects while detecting various planes with your device’s camera. You’ll learn how to spawn virtual objects into the “real world,” deal with VR controllers and much more.

As you get more familiar with the basics, you’ll explore wealth creation opportunities in the metaverse and hone your skills by building a number of VR and AR games and apps, including a very practical retail AR app. You’ll also get an introduction to WebVR, learning how to build WebVR websites with A-Frame.

Level up your development skills in 2023 by diving into the metaverse and AR. Right now, you can get The 2023 Metaverse & AR Developer Bundle on sale for just $29 for a limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.