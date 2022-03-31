Learn all you need to know about crypto for $30

Investing in cryptocurrencies is the hot new thing. But is it right for you? Don't take the plunge until you know what you're doing, and this affordable training bundle can help.

Over the past few years, cryptocurrency has gone mainstream. The blockchain has had many positive uses in a variety of industries, but the most popular application is by far in retail investing, with cryptocurrencies and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) launching a practical entire economy of their own.

Frankly, there’s a lot to learn about crypto. But if you’re thinking about getting your toes wet as a crypto investor, The Essential 2022 Cryptocurrency & NFT Trading Bundle serves as a good jumping off point so you don’t fall too hard too fast.

This nine-course bundle includes 17 hours of course content covering important cryptocurrency and NFT topics. You’ll learn from some of the web’s top experts like Joe Withrow (4.5/5 instructor rating), a financial professional with more than a decade of experience; Jason Gandy (4.4/5 rating), founder of Quantum Leap Commerce; and Daksh Murkute (4.3/5 rating), a professional trader and investor.

Starting with Bitcoin, you’ll understand where this disruptive technology came from and begin to understand the blockchain. As you discover what Bitcoin is, you’ll learn how to buy and sell Bitcoin with your national currency. You’ll explore some of the world’s best crypto exchanges, learn how to safely store your cryptocurrencies and discover technical analysis trading tips and techniques that can help you maximize your ROI.

In addition, you’ll learn other ways to earn cryptocurrency like crypto mining, blogging with services like Steemit and ultimately get into NFT investing. With the NFT course, you’ll even learn how to mint NFTs and understand how to get maximum profit from your creations.

Explore an exciting new financial frontier. Right now, you can get The Essential 2022 Cryptocurrency & NFT Trading Bundle for just $29.99 (normally $1,791).

Prices are subject to change.