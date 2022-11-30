These days, every business should have a web or mobile app, but building one isn’t always the easiest thing. You can pay somebody to do it for you, but if you’re on a tight budget, that might not be the best solution. There are many low- and no-code options out there, but they won’t give you the kind of personalization you want.

If you want to build the perfect app, you should learn how to code one yourself. In The Complete Angular Developer Certification Bundle, you’ll build a solid foundation for building apps and web solutions.

Rated 5/5 stars, this bundle includes 10 courses and more than 60 hours of training from Thinkster. This leading online learning solution has helped thousands of people master web development through real-world resources and training for the past six years.

Starting out, you’ll learn how to efficiently use data binding to display changing data to a user, how to leverage components and services to create a maintainable application, use forms to gather consistent and correct data from users, and much more. You’ll be able to create feature modules, configure an Angular application and deploy it to production in no time.

As you progress, you’ll get more familiar with Reactive Angular, learning more about Angular architecture and performance. You’ll understand statement management, discover observables, behavioral subjects and operators, and work towards building your own fully-reactive Angular project. Eventually, you’ll explore advanced architecture with micro-frontends, learn advanced RxJS and be able to develop at scale with Nx Monorepos. It’s a complete beginner-to-advanced education in Angular.

Every business needs a web presence, and learning how to build your own apps is a great first step. Right now, you can get The Complete Angular Developer Certification Bundle on sale for just $39.99 for a limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.