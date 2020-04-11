Learn COBOL with these online training courses and tutorials

These online COBOL courses can help both beginners and expert developers learn the COBOL programming language and COBOL applications.

COBOL programmers are in demand as states, cities, and federal agencies in the U.S. scramble to find developers who can ensure the aging mainframes that run mission-critical applications, like many states' unemployment systems, can process the stimulus funds provided by $2 trillion coronavirus relief law. Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, companies and governments need people with COBOL programming skill to help them maintain or transition legacy systems running COBOL applications to more modern programming languages. According to a 2017 Reuters report, there are 220 billion lines of COBOL code still in use and 43% of banking systems run COBOL code. IBM and the Linux Foundation's Open Mainframe Project are working to address the need for COBOL jobs.

Whether you're new to the 60-year-old programming language or looking to refresh your skills, these online COBOL training tools can help you learn both basic and advanced techniques for COBOL programming.

Learning COBOL Up and Running with COBOL with Peggy Fisher From the LinkedIn Learning course description: "This course is designed to help new and experienced programmers alike add COBOL (or add COBOL back) to their skill set. Peggy Fisher shows how to get a COBOL development environment up and running and how to start programming. She reviews COBOL's data types and constants, control structures, file storage and processing methods, tables, and strings. Challenges issued along the way will help you practice what you've learned." More online courses from LinkedIn Learning

Mainframe: The Complete COBOL Course From Beginner To Expert From the Udemy course description: "Become an Expert on COBOL Programs by coding it. Run COBOL Programs with JCL. Basic TSO/ISPF operations are also covered. What you'll learn: Execute COBOL Program with confidence

Develop COBOL Programs along the way as you take the program

Build a strong knowledge base on COBOL from Scratch to Advanced level

To be able to clear the Job interviews on Cobol

Programmed to debug the program and to check for any errors for a program

Advance, boost and expand the skill set on COBOL if you have a fair understanding of COBOL

Redesign and code a Particular program in multiple ways

This course does not include VSAM.

This course does not include VSAM. This Course also include a section on COBOL-DB2 and I have coded some COBOL DB2 Programs as well."

Cobol learning made easy From the Udemy course description: "Learn COBOL language programming which is used extensively in mainframe systems. What you'll learn: Develop good basics in Cobol programming

Lifetime access to all videos in this course

Give you a platform for further development"