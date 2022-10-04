There’s no shortage of demand for programmers in the digital age. While Python tops the list of most in-demand programming languages, organizations are looking for expertise in Java, JavaScript, C++ and many more languages, too.

If you’re interested in pursuing a tech career, learning to code can set you up for a lucrative financial future. But how do you know where to turn your attention when there are so many languages in demand? During our Deal Days promotion, you don’t have to spread yourself too thin, because The 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle is on sale for just $24.99.

This massive bundle includes 14 courses covering many of today’s most in-demand programming languages, giving you lifetime access to learn at your own pace. Across these courses, you’ll learn Python, JavaScript, Java, Ruby on Rails, C++, Google Go and more in-demand programming languages through project-based learning that will give you practical, hands-on training with each language.

There are also several courses dedicated to building full-scale projects, like a medical diagnosis bot with Python and websites with JavaScript. You’ll also explore more advanced topics like machine learning in app development and augmented reality with SwiftUI. By the end of the courses, you’ll have a strong coding foundation from which to build your own projects and plan your future learning.

Want to learn to code? Look no further. The 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle is just $24.99 (reg. $2,786) until the end of Deal Days. This offer ends on October 12, 2022.

Prices and availability are subject to change.