All the cybersecurity and risk management frameworks can be found in one training course.

Cybersecurity is such a paramount issue these days that tech companies are offering free cybersecurity classes to help bridge the gap of qualified professionals. Free training, however, isn’t likely to be the best available, and it probably won’t get you prepared to pass the requisite certification exams to actually land a job in these industries.

Designed by the United States Government, the Risk Management Framework was created to establish a process that integrates security, privacy and cyber supply chain management activities to ensure secure, efficient production and operation. This framework is supported by an array of laws, directives, executive orders and regulations, and the demand for people who can help manage the framework is high. If you’re looking for a cybersecurity job, this course will get you prepared to break into the government-backed fields of cybersecurity.

This 21-hour course will teach you the ins and outs of the RMF process to give you the skills you need to assist in government-offered cybersecurity positions. You’ll learn how to prepare an organization to manage security and privacy risks, understand how to categorize system information, discover how to implement controls and much more. You’ll also be able to assess how your controls are operating and monitor control implementation and risks.

Ready for a career in cybersecurity? It starts here. For a limited time, you can get iCollege’s NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks for 86% off $295 at just $39.

Prices and availability are subject to change.