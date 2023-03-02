Web development is all about productivity and efficiency. That’s why so many businesses are looking to improve automation internally. With The Complete Web Automation Developer Bundle, you’ll learn the skills you need to implement some of these automation strategies without the need of an extensive engineering team.

This bundle includes eight courses, and you’ll start by learning Python and exploring back-end programming for web applications, games and in-house scripts. You’ll also get an introduction to JavaScript, learning the fundamentals of data types, objects, arrays and functions, as well as understanding how to debug JavaScript code.

Once you’ve gotten caught up with the basics, you’ll delve into automation and testing specifics. The courses teach all the Java concepts required for Selenium WebDriver or any other automation tool, as well as using WebDriver with Python. You’ll get familiar with Mac Linux command line basics, get an introduction to TestNG and begin to work on Rest API automation with Rest-Assured. By the end of the bundle, you’ll have the skills you need to start automating repetitive and tedious web development tasks, saving you copious amounts of time.

Don’t miss this opportunity to give yourself a productivity boost by learning valuable skills. For a limited time, you can get The Complete Web Automation Developer Bundle for just $25. That’s eight courses for less than $4 each.

Prices and availability are subject to change.