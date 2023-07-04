Whether you want to streamline business operations or offer more services to clients, you could employ ChatGPT to your advantage.

AI has the potential to expand what a business can offer in terms of content generation and customer engagement. Business owners could use ChatGPT for market research, analytics, and even for human resources (HR) requests. Freelance professionals may be able to expand what they can offer to their clients by using ChatGPT for drafting, lead generation, and research. Learning to use ChatGPT to produce content that holds up to professional standards may take time, but you can begin studying in a 25-hour Introduction to ChatGPT, currently on sale for $19.99.

ChatGPT is a versatile tool a professional can apply to content creation, sales and marketing, and more. Use it to produce ideas driving your own projects or to revise work you’ve already crafted. One of the primary goals of this course is to help users streamline and improve their operations using AI input. For professionals, that may mean using ChatGPT to quickly complete the labor-intensive stages of a project, so they can focus on the fine details. Freelance writers can learn to use ChatGPT for outlines or headline generation. Data analysts can feed information into the AI and ask for conclusions, patterns, and trends.

