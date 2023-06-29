The 2023 Complete Linux E-Degree Training Bundle was created specifically for beginners, so you can learn Linux from the command line to full-stack development.

If you’ve been outsourcing the tech needs for your business and you’re ready to start taking on some of that in-house, then you may as well start from the ground up. You or one of your employees can learn Linux — the foundation of most fields of software engineering — from scratch with The 2023 Complete Linux E-Degree Training Bundle.

You’ll get lifetime access to a comprehensive program that was designed specifically for absolute beginners for just $29.99, the best price on the web. It consists of five modules covering over 40 Linux technologies that you can access on desktop or mobile. The 250 classes are spread across 30 hours of training that include hands-on projects and quizzes, and once finished you’ll recieve a certificate of completion.

The course covers topics such as DevOps, cloud, security and more. You’ll learn all of the elements necessary to be a skilled Linux professional. Mentor assistance and support will be available throughout your learning process.

You’ll become thoroughly familiar with Linux setup and installation, working with the command line, hosting an Apache Web Server and much more. You’ll also learn how to use the most current DevOps tools to help monitor and automate Linux tasks.

These courses are presented by Eduonix Learning Solutions, a leading skill development and training organization in the online learning marketplace. The company offers user-friendly online workshops and courses suitable for everyone.

These days, it seems like AI is making all the headlines, and there are certainly tools that businesses will find useful. But learning the absolute fundamentals of current software technology will never be obsolete. Fortunately, it’s no longer necessary to sacrifice time or funds going back to school to learn the skills that can make an enormous difference to your business.

Get The 2023 Complete Linux E-Degree Training Bundle today while it’s only $29.99, a 77% discount off the regular $132 retail price.

Prices and availability are subject to change.