If your company has adopted or wants to adopt Oracle Primavera P6 for organizational and project management tasks, there is bound to be a learning curve. So start climbing the curve with help from The Complete Oracle Primavera P6 Software Training Bundle. This two-course bundle is taught by Basharat Bhatti, who has a master’s degree in strategic project management and more than 16 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies. He has earned PMP, ITIL, SCSA, CQAP and LSSGB certifications and is a regular user of Primavera P6.

In the other course, users will learn how to create projects in Primavera P6 Professional. The course will cover how to create the work breakdown structure in Primavera P6 Professional and establish a relationship or schedule logic between project activities. You’ll understand how to handle and use the cost function, maintain a project schedule and much more as you become an Primavera P6 expert.

In the beginners course, Bhatti shows you the basic features of Oracle Primavera P6, one of the most robust project management, scheduling, planning and control tools on the market. Students will learn how to build project schedules smoothly, create and assign resources, and maintain schedules.

If you’re switching to Oracle Primavera P6, learn how to use it in The Complete Oracle Primavera P6 Software Training Bundle. It’s on sale today for just $15 (normally $400).

Prices are subject to change.