If you’ve ever considered a career in cybersecurity, now is a great time to begin your journey. For a limited time, the Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Fundamentals (PCCSA) course is on sale for just $19.99.

The PCCSA is an entry-level certification that verifies your expertise in installing, configuring and maintaining Palo Alto Network’s next-generation firewalls. As businesses seek protection, Palo Alto Networks offers elite solutions.

This seven-hour course from iCollege will help you build a firm foundation of understanding cybersecurity contexts and give you the requisite knowledge to deploy firewalls and enable traffic based on specific credentials.

You’ll be able to identify and describe cybersecurity threats and common cyberattack techniques as you progress towards becoming a Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Engineer (PCNSE) capable of configuring, deploying, maintaining and troubleshooting Palo Alto Network Operating Platform executions. You’ll also learn the basics of systems and networking solutions, including basic cloud security concepts, giving you a comprehensive, entry-level skill set to get in the door of the firewall maintenance field.

Ready to break into the world of cybersecurity and raise your earning potential? Right now, you can get the Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Fundamentals (PCCSA) course for just $19.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.