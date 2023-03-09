Get a solid foundation in the easiest programming language then move on to advanced and specialized courses, including certification exam prep.

The easiest programming language to learn is Python. The Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle consists of 13 courses covering beginner to advanced Python skill levels.

The bundle consists of 13 courses and five of them are geared to absolute beginners with no previous programming experience. You can choose to start with Python for Absolute Beginners & All Ages, or Python Language Fundamentals: Learn Python from Scratch. Or you could learn Python from scratch then go right into the cybersecurity path with Ethical Hacking: Using Python from A to Z.

Python Foundations or the really fun Learn Python 3 by Making a Game are both student faves for total beginners, with ratings of 4.8 out of 5 stars. They’re both taught by Zenva, a world-class online learning platform offering training for skills with the highest demand, such as virtual reality, machine learning, game development and more.

If you do have some familiarity with Python or another programming language, then you can go straight to Introduction to Python 3 Training and immediately follow up with Advanced Python 3 Training. Then once you have your Python skills firmly in place, you can go to the specialized courses, which have a specific focus.

Automation saves so much time and effort, so this bundle offers practical-oriented courses, Automate Excel Files with Python OpenPyXL and Web Automation with Selenium Python. You can also choose to dive into artificial intelligence with Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Python: An H2O Approach.

The Django Training for Python Developers course teaches you how to make web applications, while Image Processing with Python: Build an Instagram-Style Filter should be really appealing to Instagram enthusiasts. Finally, nothing validates your skills on a resume like a certification, and the Python MTA 98-381 Complete Preparation Course teaches what you need to pass an MTA 98-381 Python Certificate exam.

The Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle teaches the easiest and one of the most in-demand programming languages in the industry.

