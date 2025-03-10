TL;DR: Understand AI technologies like ChatGPT, DALL-E, Gemini, and more when you work through 50 expert-led AI courses for just $29.99.

Mastering AI in the tech sector is no longer an option — it’s a requirement. Understanding automation and AI content generation is essential for those in technology roles, as well as those in small businesses hoping to leverage AI tools for efficiency. Cover all the essentials and more with the 2025 Ultimate GenAI Masterclass Bundle, a collection of 50 expert-led courses that include AI prompts and projects. Usually $249, you can now access these AI courses for just $29.99.

Want to know how to make graphic designs for your business with AI? Curious about building out tools for your ecommerce site based on ChatGPT’s search style? Start with this bundle to get a grasp of how to do it.

Within the 50 courses, you’ll find projects and lectures to build from beginner to advanced. Learn about AI hot topics like ChatGPT, Gemini, Runway, and DALL-E. Earn a certificate of completion over 156 hours of courses. Some of the topics the courses cover include:

Coding efficiency for ChatGPT, Google Bard, Tabnine, and Bing AI

Using Python, JavaScript, and React to build AI apps, including ChatGPT clones

Customizing ChatGPT clones for specific businesses, marketing, or ecommerce uses

Automating with AI tools

Integrating Node.js, Spring Boot, and AWS for secure APIs and AI deployments

Leverage AI for productivity

Create custom text, images, and audio with generative AI tools for business generation

Course host Eduonix Learning Solutions has taught over a million students worldwide in classes designed for tech industry professionals to gain skills. It averages 4 out of 5 stars in over 80,000 reviews on its technology training courses.

Hack the most essential AI topics when you complete the self-paced 50-course 2025 Ultimate GenAI Masterclass bundle.

Get the Ultimate GenAI Masterclass Bundle while it’s only $29.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.