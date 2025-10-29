Image: StackCommerce

TL;DR: This new 2021 2.8GHz i7 Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Touch features 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6″ touchscreen with privacy shutter and fingerprint reader—now just $599.99.

If you want a laptop that offers serious security without impeding your workflow, that’s exactly what this brand-new 2021 Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Touch delivers. It’s not just another ultrabook with good privacy features; it’s an elegantly professional laptop with maximum security and performance that’s on sale for just $599.99, a 29% discount.

The 2.8GHz i7 processor handles everything from video conferencing to content creation. The 12GB of RAM ensures smooth multitasking, and the 512GB SSD boots up in seconds, loading applications instantly. It also has Windows 11 Home.

Intel Iris Xe Graphics handles media playback, casual gaming, and everyday visualization tasks effectively. For maximum productivity, Amazon Alexa is also built in.

The physical webcam shutter is your first line of defense against unwanted surveillance. You can actually see when it’s blocked, which gives you peace of mind during video calls or while browsing. The fingerprint power button adds another security layer – only your biometric signature will unlock this machine.

The 15.6″ FHD touchscreen display has a 90% Active Area Ratio, which means minimal bezels and maximum screen real estate. You’re essentially getting more display in the same size footprint as older designs.

An 11-hour battery easily covers a full workday. However, it also has Quick Charge 2.0 technology that will give you three more hours of usage with just 15 minutes of charging, which is perfect if you’re between meetings or heading to the airport.

Get this brand new 2021 2.8GHz i7 Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Touch and Windows 11 Home while it’s on sale for only $599.99 (MSRP $849.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.