If you’re running a business where space is tight but performance can’t be compromised, this brand-new 2021 Lenovo ThinkCentre M90q Tiny delivers exactly what you need. You don’t have to put up with some underpowered PC that struggles with everyday tasks just because you require a small footprint when you can have a legitimate business computer that happens to be incredibly small — and it’s on sale for just $455.99 ($999).

You get a 3.1GHz i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD. That combo can boot up in seconds, open programs quickly, and multitask seamlessly. When you’re running accounting software, managing customer databases, or handling multiple browser windows simultaneously, this machine will keep up.

The M90q’s flexibility makes it particularly valuable for business. It can support up to three monitors through HDMI and DisplayPort, so you or your employees can set up proper workstations while the computer itself barely takes up any desk space. Mount it behind a monitor, tuck it in a corner, or place it on a shelf.

Security was clearly a priority in the design. It includes TPM 2.0 technology, BIOS-level password protection and a chassis intrusion switch, plus a Kensington lock slot for additional physical security. Better yet, Intel vPro management features give you built-in security and remote manageability, perfect for supporting multiple machines across different locations.

Get this brand-new 2021 3.1GHz i5 Lenovo ThinkCentre M90q Mini with Windows 11 Pro while it’s on sale for only $455.99 (MSRP $999) retail price.

