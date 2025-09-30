Image: StackCommerce

TL;DR: Save $429 on this LG laptop while supplies last. Fewer than 100 are left in stock at the time of publication.

Outfitting yourself or a whole office with new laptops usually means swallowing some serious sticker shock. But you don’t have to settle for outdated machines or blow your budget on upgrades if you find a great deal like 52% off this LG Gram 14″ thin laptop.

Marked down heavily because it’s a 2022 model, you’re able to get it for just $389.99 vs. the original $819 MSRP. This is a rare chance to grab a huge discount on new laptops for yourself or your team, but don’t wait because supplies are limited.

LG Gram 14″ thin laptop features

The LG Gram laptops are known for their portability and reliable build, and this model checks a lot of boxes for business users:

11th Gen Intel ® Core™ i3 processor: While not designed for heavy creative workloads, it’s plenty capable for spreadsheets, documents, video calls, and multitasking across common office apps.

8GB RAM + 256GB NVMe SSD: Delivers responsive performance for everyday productivity with fast boot times and storage for essential files and applications.

Ultra-lightweight design (2.2 lbs): Easy to carry for commuting, travel, or hybrid workdays without sacrificing durability.

Long-lasting battery: Reduces reliance on chargers during travel or meetings, helping keep the workflow uninterrupted.

Built-in HD webcam and speakers: Ready for clear video conferencing without needing extra peripherals.

For business owners equipping a team, this deal represents an affordable way to add lightweight, professional-ready machines without overspending.

Order your affordable laptop(s) at $389.99 while they're still in stock (MSRP $819).

StackSocial prices subject to change.