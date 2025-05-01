TL;DR: Study for all your tech certifications in one place with Lifetime Access to CoursesDigest, ExamsDigest, and LabsDigest on sale for $79.99.

Technical certifications are still one of the most direct ways to demonstrate skill and unlock new roles in IT. But staying current across cloud services, security standards, and infrastructure tools usually means juggling multiple platforms and costly subscriptions.

For business owners looking to invest in technical capability without bringing in external consultants or devoting a full-time team to certification training, this bundle may be the most comprehensive value on the market. With lifetime access to CoursesDigest, ExamsDigest, and LabsDigest, you get over 1,000 hours of material covering IT certifications, real-world skills training, and practical labs from trusted providers like Microsoft, AWS, CompTIA, and Cisco. It’s only $79.99 (reg. $2,530) right now.

What’s included

CoursesDigest handles the core training. You get full courses mapped to popular certifications, from A+ and Security+ to Azure and Windows Server. It’s designed for all skill levels, so whether you’re helping someone get started in IT or working toward advanced credentials, there’s something useful here.

ExamsDigest is built for when you’re ready to test what you know. It has more than 3,000 exam simulators and over 50,000 practice questions covering everything from cloud to cybersecurity. The format mimics the real thing, so you can go in feeling confident instead of cramming.

LabsDigest rounds it out with interactive labs that let you practice in real-world scenarios. Instead of just watching how something works, you get to do it — configure systems, troubleshoot problems, write scripts, and more.

