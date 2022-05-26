It's one thing to have a great app or software idea; it's another thing to actually do something about it. Learn to build the next hit app with DevDojo Pro.

Not everybody has the technical expertise needed to bring their ideas to life, but in today’s world of low-code and no-code solutions, even aspiring developers with no experience at all can make their dreams a reality.

With a lifetime of DevDojo Pro, you’ll get all the tools and resources you need to build apps from the ground up and learn how to get the most out of your skillset. DevDojo combines three different tools to make your life as a developer easier. It includes the TailwindCSS Page Builder, the Wave SaaS Starter Kit and the Ninja Training Program.

The TailwindCSS Page Builder offers more than 250 components to make your landing pages shine. Everything is drag and drop, so you can easily pull components together to make perfect landing pages.

With the SaaS Starter Kit, you can take your sites and apps and software up a notch. This kit has tons of features to help you craft the SaaS of your dreams, allowing you to completely customize the user flow, security and much more. You can grant users permissions based on roles, upgrade your site with a ready-to-use blog, plug into an API and administer your app with ease.

Finally, the Ninja Training Program will teach you how to code and build applications using a wide variety of tools. If you want to go on your own and start building apps from scratch, Ninja will teach you how companies like Tesla, Google, Amazon and more build their programs.

You don’t have to be a professional developer to build something amazing. Right now, you can get a lifetime of DevDojo Pro for 83% off $900 at just $149.

