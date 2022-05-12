These three tools will help you download, manage and store, edit video and even shred files. They're available at one low price.

File management is a greater pain than it should be these days. Between the complications of passwords (although a bright future awaits), data limitations and more, you need tools that help you stay in control of an ever-growing mountain of data. That’s what The Complete MyMixApps Mac App Bundle aims to give you.

This bundle includes three top-rated apps to help you get your files firmly under control: PullTube, FilePane and Shredo.

PullTube is a video downloader that lets you seamlessly pull video content from hundreds of sites so you can enjoy them offline and lag-free. The minimalist interface lets you copy and paste your video link or drag and drop a highlighted video URL anywhere on the window to start downloading. You can trim YouTube videos on the fly and save in a wide variety of formats. It’s received great reviews from Softpedia and Macessence.com.

Downloading more videos and having trouble finding them? With FilePane, you can manage files of all types effortlessly. This versatile file management utility lets you drag and drop into a window, giving you a range of options. You can crop, rotate, resize, convert and compress images on the fly. You can convert documents to different file types, create new folders, share content and much more — all from a single utility. CNET said, “For drag-and-droppers, FilePane is a convenient, time-saving utility.”

Finally, when you’re done with files completely, Shredo offers you a complete file shredding and privacy scan utility to permanently shred files, folders and external volumes. You can pass over data once, seven times or 35 times depending on the level of security you want.

