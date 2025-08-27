TL;DR: Macxvideo uses AI to create your next branded video, and it’s only $25 for life.

Creating high-quality video content is one of the most effective ways to build your brand, connect with customers, and market your business. But if you’re a business owner, you probably don’t have time to deal with clunky software, slow rendering, or hiring outside help for every edit.

Macxvideo AI is an all-in-one video toolkit with more than 20 tools that let you enhance, convert, compress, record, and edit your videos using advanced AI. With full GPU acceleration, it processes tasks up to 47 times faster than traditional software, and right now, it’s only $24.99 for a lifetime subscription.

How to use Macxvideo AI

Whether you’re creating a product demo, a how-to video, a social media clip, or an internal presentation, Macxvideo AI helps you get it done quickly. You can upscale visuals to 4K, remove noise, sharpen detail, restore faces, smooth motion, and fix lighting or audio issues with just a few clicks. It also includes features like screen recording, GIF creation, watermarking, and format conversion to cover all your video needs in one place.

Everything runs locally on your Mac, which keeps your media private and secure. The interface is optimized for Apple Silicon and Intel Macs starting from 2012, and there’s no need for cloud syncing or additional subscriptions.

This version comes with a lifetime license, which means you get full access to all features and future updates without any ongoing costs. If you want to create polished, professional content without hiring a video team or learning complicated software, Macxvideo AI gives you the tools to do it yourself and do it well.

For a limited time, it’s only $24.99 to get a Macxvideo lifetime subscription.

Sale ends soon.

Get Macxvideo AI Here

StackSocial prices subject to change.