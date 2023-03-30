Your email has been sent

Discover the best marketing project management software for your business. Compare pricing and features of the top solutions with our guide.

Project management software has become an essential tool for marketing teams, as it helps to streamline workflows, improve communication and enhance collaboration.

With so many options available, it can be challenging to decide which project management software best suits your team’s needs. In this article, we will compare the top six project management software for marketing teams.

6 best marketing project management software for 2023

Software Task management Time tracking Collaboration and communication File sharing and storage Customizable workflows Price (per month) Teamwork Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Free plan available

Paid plans start at $5.99 per user ClickUp Yes Yes Yes Yes Highly customizable Free plan available

Paid plans start at $5 per user monday work management Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No free plan

Paid plans start at $8 per user Jira Yes Yes (limited) Yes Yes Highly customizable Free plan available

Paid plans start at $7.75 per user Confluence Limited No Yes Yes Limited Free plan available

Paid plans start at $5.75 per user Asana Yes Yes (limited) Yes Yes Yes Free plan available

Paid plans start at $10.99 per user

Teamwork: Best for management of client relationships Teamwork is a project management software tool designed to cater to the diverse needs of marketing teams and agencies. With its comprehensive features and collaboration tools, Teamwork enables marketing professionals to efficiently manage projects, track progress and communicate with ease. Its scalability and adaptability make it a reliable marketing project management software tool for organizations of all sizes. Pricing Free forever: Free forever for up to five users.

Free forever for up to five users. Starter: $5.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $8.99 per user billed monthly.

$5.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $8.99 per user billed monthly. Deliver: $9.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $13.99 per user billed monthly.

$9.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $13.99 per user billed monthly. Grow: $17.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $24.99 per user billed monthly. Standout features Built-in time tracking for better resource allocation and billing in marketing projects.

Personalized and team dashboards for real-time insights into project progress and team performance.

Collaboration tools to facilitate communication with chat and messaging features, file sharing and document collaboration.

Supports task prioritization with tags, color coding and deadlines to manage marketing campaigns effectively.

Advanced privacy settings and role-based permissions to protect sensitive marketing data. Pros Comprehensive project management features.

Time tracking and invoicing capabilities.

Good for managing cross-functional teams.

Supports custom workflows and templates.

Multiple project view options. Cons Steeper learning curve compared to other tools.

No free plan available.

Limited third-party integrations. For more information, check out our full Teamwork review. Teamwork

ClickUp: Best for customizability and versatility ClickUp is a versatile marketing project management software tool that appeals to marketing teams seeking comprehensive and customizable project management capabilities. With its extensive feature set and integration capabilities, ClickUp enables marketing professionals to streamline their processes, improve communication and stay on top of tasks. This all-in-one solution is well-suited to a variety of marketing needs, enhancing efficiency and collaboration. Pricing Free: Free forever for personal use, allowing an unlimited number of users.

Free forever for personal use, allowing an unlimited number of users. Unlimited: $5 per user per month, billed annually, or $9 per user billed monthly.

$5 per user per month, billed annually, or $9 per user billed monthly. Business: $12 per user per month, billed annually, or $19 per user billed monthly.

$12 per user per month, billed annually, or $19 per user billed monthly. Business Plus: $19 per user per month, billed annually, or $29 per user billed monthly.

$19 per user per month, billed annually, or $29 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Contact ClickUp sales for pricing information. Standout features Multiple views to enable users to switch between list, board and calendar views, suiting different marketing team preferences.

Custom field creation for tasks, enabling users to track specific information related to marketing projects.

Customizable automation features to simplify marketing processes and reduce manual work and increase efficiency.

Goal and milestone features to help teams stay on track and achieve objectives.

Integrations with numerous marketing tools, including Google Analytics, HubSpot and Mailchimp to streamline workflows. Pros Versatile with various view options, including List, Board and Gantt.

Affordable pricing plans, including a free version with unlimited users.

Feature-rich with robust reporting capabilities.

Strong integration options with other tools.

Built-in time tracking and resource management. Cons Interface can be cluttered and confusing for new users.

Some features may be too advanced for smaller teams.

High customizability may inadvertently introduce complexity to the tool. For more information, check out our full ClickUp review. ClickUp

monday work management: Best for an intuitive and user-friendly visual interface monday work management is perfect for marketing teams that value visually intuitive and user-friendly interfaces. This marketing project management software allows teams to monitor projects at a glance, enhancing collaboration and simplifying task management. It’s a multifaceted tool that can be customized to meet the unique needs of marketing projects. Pricing Individual: Free forever for up to two seats.

Free forever for up to two seats. Basic: $8 per seat per month, billed annually, or $10 per seat billed monthly.

$8 per seat per month, billed annually, or $10 per seat billed monthly. Standard: $10 per seat per month, billed annually, or $12 per seat billed monthly.

$10 per seat per month, billed annually, or $12 per seat billed monthly. Pro: $16 per seat per month, billed annually, or $20 per seat billed monthly.

$16 per seat per month, billed annually, or $20 per seat billed monthly. Enterprise: Contact monday work management sales for pricing information. Standout features An intuitive visual drag-and-drop interface simplifies the creation and management of marketing projects.

Prebuilt templates help teams enjoy a variety of marketing-specific templates.

Custom automations to help users streamline marketing processes and save time.

Data visualization, such as multiple chart types, to visually represent marketing data and track progress.

Collaboration via real-time communication, file sharing and document collaboration tools within the platform. Pros Highly visual and customizable interface.

Drag-and-drop functionality for ease of use.

Wide range of templates and automations.

Suitable for both simple and complex projects.

Strong collaboration features. Cons No free plan available.

Can be expensive for larger teams.

Limited reporting features compared to competitors. For more information, check out our full monday Work OS review. monday work management

Jira: Best for Agile project management As a marketing project management software tool, Jira is an excellent choice for marketing teams seeking a robust and flexible tool. Its Agile methodology support and customizability enable seamless collaboration, streamlining workflows and fostering communication. Marketing teams and agencies can easily track progress and optimize resources, ensuring projects are delivered on time and within budget. Pricing Free: $0 for 10 users for the monthly subscription only.

$0 for 10 users for the monthly subscription only. Standard: $7.75 per user per month billed monthly. $790 per year for one to 10 users.

$7.75 per user per month billed monthly. $790 per year for one to 10 users. Premium: $15.25 per user per month billed monthly. $1,525 per year for one to 10 users.

$15.25 per user per month billed monthly. $1,525 per year for one to 10 users. Enterprise: Only billed annually. Available for teams with more than 800 users. Contact Jira sales for pricing information. Standout features Agile project management makes Jira suitable for marketing teams that use scrum or kanban.

Customizable workflows for teams to create custom workflows and boards to manage campaigns and projects.

Advanced and robust reporting features to help teams analyze project progress and performance.

Scalability makes Jira effective for small and large marketing teams alike, with the ability to expand as needed.

Integrations with numerous marketing tools and platforms, including Confluence, Slack and Trello. Pros Highly customizable with a wide range of plug-ins and add-ons.

Scalable for both small and large teams.

Strong integration with other Atlassian products.

Advanced reporting and analytics capabilities.

Designed for Agile development, making Jira suitable for marketing teams using Agile methodologies. Cons Jira’s extensive features and customization options can be overwhelming, particularly for non-technical users.

Jira might be more difficult to learn and adopt compared to other tools on this list.

Jira is not ideal for simple project management needs For more information, check out our full Jira review. Jira

Confluence: Best for collaboration for virtual teams Confluence is ideal for marketing teams looking to centralize their knowledge and documentation. As a project management software for marketing, Confluence serves as a powerful collaboration platform, ensuring teams and agencies can easily access and share project-related information, best practices and guidelines. This organized knowledge repository helps marketing professionals stay aligned and make informed decisions. Pricing Free: $0 for 10 users for the monthly subscription only.

$0 for 10 users for the monthly subscription only. Standard: $5.75 per user per month billed monthly. $580 per year for one to 10 users.

$5.75 per user per month billed monthly. $580 per year for one to 10 users. Premium: $11 per user per month billed monthly. $1,100 per year for one to 10 users.

$11 per user per month billed monthly. $1,100 per year for one to 10 users. Enterprise: Only billed annually. Available for teams with more than 800 users. Contact Confluence sales for pricing information. Standout features Knowledge management; Confluence serves as a centralized hub for marketing documentation, project plans and meeting notes, promoting collaboration and information sharing.

Version control features to maintain a history of changes to documents, allowing users to easily track and compare previous versions.

Dynamic content enables support for multimedia content such as images, videos and GIFs, making it easy to create engaging marketing documentation.

Templates, including marketing-specific templates to quickly create and organize content.

Seamless integration with Jira, enabling marketing teams to manage tasks and track project progress within the same platform. Pros Excellent for documentation and knowledge management.

Seamless integration with Jira and other Atlassian tools.

Rich text editor and collaboration features.

Supports version control for tracking changes.

Easy to organize content with nested pages and spaces. Cons Not a stand-alone project management tool, best used in conjunction with Jira.

Limited functionality for task management and resource allocation.

Pricing may be high for smaller teams. For more information, check out our full Confluence review. Confluence

Asana: Best overall Asana is an excellent marketing project management software option for teams that require an intuitive and easy-to-use project management platform. It offers a clear visual overview of tasks and timelines, promoting transparency and accountability. Asana’s straightforward interface and powerful features make it an attractive choice for marketing professionals looking to optimize project management. Pricing Basic: $0; remains free forever.

$0; remains free forever. Premium: $10.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $13.49 per user billed monthly.

$10.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $13.49 per user billed monthly. Business: $24.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $30.49 per user billed monthly. Standout features Easy-to-use, intuitive visual interface simplifies task management and collaboration for marketing teams.

Customizable workflows, so teams can create custom workflows and templates tailored to specific marketing campaigns and projects.

Timeline view to offer a visual timeline for planning, tracking and managing marketing projects with deadlines and dependencies.

Seamless integration with popular marketing tools such as Slack, Adobe Creative Cloud and Google Drive.

Reporting and analytics to provide insights into team performance and project progress to ensure marketing goals are met. Pros User-friendly interface that is easy to navigate for beginners.

Great for task management and organization.

Integrates well with many third-party tools.

Customizable dashboards and flexible project views.

Free version available for small teams. Cons Limited reporting and analytics features.

Not ideal for complex projects with multiple dependencies.

Lacks advanced resource management tools. For more information, check out our full Asana review. Asana

What are key features of marketing project management software?

User-friendly interface

Marketing project management software should have an intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface, allowing users to quickly adapt and minimize the learning curve. This will result in a more efficient workflow and higher adoption rates among team members.

Collaboration tools

Marketing teams need to collaborate across different departments and external partners. Their project management software should have built-in communication tools such as messaging, file sharing and comment sections to facilitate seamless collaboration.

Task management

Task management capabilities enable users to create, assign and track tasks as well as set deadlines, priorities and dependencies. A visual task management system, such as a kanban board or Gantt chart, can help teams stay organized and easily view progress.

Workflow automation

Automation capabilities can help streamline repetitive tasks, reduce errors and improve efficiency. Look for software that allows you to create custom workflows, automate task assignment and trigger notifications based on specific actions.

Time tracking and resource management

A good marketing project management software should allow users to track time spent on tasks and allocate resources effectively. This helps ensure projects stay on schedule and within budget.

Integration with existing tools

Marketing project management software should be able to integrate with the tools your team is already using, such as customer relationship management, email marketing platforms, social media management tools and analytics tools. This will help centralize data and improve efficiency.

Customizability and scalability

A customizable and scalable tool can be tailored to your team’s unique needs and can grow with your organization as it evolves. This may include customizable dashboards, reports and templates as well as the ability to support an increasing number of users and projects.

What are the benefits of marketing project management tools?

Marketing project management software offers numerous benefits for marketing teams, both in-house and at agencies. When evaluating these tools, marketers should consider the following advantages.

Improved collaboration

Project management software enables seamless communication and collaboration among team members, allowing them to share files, ideas and feedback. This fosters a more efficient and creative working environment.

Time and resource management

Marketing project management tools help teams allocate resources, set deadlines and manage schedules effectively. This ensures projects are completed on time and within budget, optimizing resource utilization.

Centralized information

These tools act as a central repository for all project-related information, keeping everything organized and easily accessible. This reduces the risk of miscommunication or losing important documents.

Enhanced visibility

Project management software offers real-time visibility into project progress, which helps marketing teams identify potential bottlenecks and make data-driven decisions. This enables them to react proactively to any issues that may arise.

Task prioritization

Marketing project management tools allow teams to prioritize tasks based on importance, deadlines and other factors. This helps to ensure the most critical tasks are completed first, leading to more efficient project execution.

Customizable workflows

Many project management tools offer customizable workflows, allowing marketing teams to adapt the software to their unique processes and needs. This helps to streamline project management and improve overall efficiency.

Integration with other tools

Modern project management software often integrates with other marketing tools, such as CRM systems, analytics platforms and social media management tools. This creates a seamless, interconnected ecosystem that further enhances productivity and efficiency.

Performance tracking and reporting

These tools provide valuable insights into team performance and project outcomes through various reporting features. This helps marketing teams measure the success of their campaigns and make informed decisions for future projects.

How to choose marketing project management software

When selecting marketing project management software, it’s crucial to consider the unique needs of your organization or agency. Begin by identifying your specific marketing workflows, team structure and project types to ensure the software can accommodate them. Evaluate the platform’s ease of use, customization options and scalability to guarantee a smooth user experience that supports your team’s growth.

Integration capabilities with your existing marketing tools, such as CRM, email marketing and analytics software, will streamline processes and improve efficiency. Examine the available features, including task management, collaboration, resource allocation and reporting, to ensure they align with your marketing goals.

Lastly, compare pricing plans and read reviews from other marketers to gauge overall satisfaction and return on investment. By considering these factors, you’ll be able to select the ideal project management software for your marketing team’s success.

Review methodology

We listed the tools above based on the capabilities we deemed to be crucial for marketing teams. Then, we examined their websites and data sheets to enhance our assessment of their value to marketing teams. Finally, we tried out some of the tools to gain a first-hand feel.

