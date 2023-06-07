If your business runs on Linux, this training bundle provides essential knowledge.

Linux is the unsung hero of tech. From e-commerce databases and web servers to software development and cybersecurity setups, the open-source operating system can be found everywhere. If your business uses Linux for any of these purposes, learning how to handle the OS is a smart move.

You don’t need to be an IT expert to run a successful consulting company, data analytics firm, or online store. But having some idea of how to troubleshoot problems and optimize your workflow is an obvious advantage.

All the businesses mentioned above are heavily influenced by Linux. The same goes for companies in cybersecurity, hosting, development, cloud services, IoT, and even education.

The Complete 2022 Linux Certification Training Bundle helps you to understand the underlying technology and take control when needed. It features 113 hours of hands-on video training, taking you from the absolute fundamentals to power user moves.

Along the way, you find out how to install, configure, and optimize any Linux setup. You also learn about key security techniques, discover the power of shell scripting, and master the basics of web server admin. You even get an introduction to IT engineering with Linux.

All the courses come from the experts at ITProTV. This highly regarded education provider has instructors with 375 professional certifications between them. The company has an excellent 4.7 out of 5 stars on G2.

