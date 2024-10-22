Mercury Mercury is a fintech company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services provided by Choice Financial Group and Evolve Bank & Trust ®️; Members FDIC. Deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. is a financial technology company that focuses on business banking solutions designed for startups and tech-forward small businesses. Mercury’s goal is to make financial management accessible for growing small-to-midsize companies with account features like no-fee business checking, software integration, and financial planning tools.

Still wondering if Mercury is the right fit for your startup? In the sections below, we’ll break down Mercury’s key account features, pricing, and how it compares to a few other banking alternatives. This way, you can see if it’s the right match for your business needs.

Mercury’s fast facts Our rating: 4.9 out of 5 Starting price: Free for the business checking account. No monthly maintenance fees or minimum balance requirements to keep up with. Key features: Zero monthly fees

Virtual and physical debit cards

Fee-free domestic and international wires

Access to advanced financial tools like Treasury, API banking, and cash flow analytics

Mercury is becoming a go-to for startups and tech-driven companies looking for a banking solution that matches their fast-paced needs. Unlike traditional banks, Mercury’s all-digital platform is tailored for growth and scalability, offering a range of tools to streamline financial operations, manage transactions, and integrate with third-party platforms.

Let’s explore Mercury’s standout features, pricing structure, and how it compares to other business banking services.

Mercury Reviews: What Users Think of Mercury

4.85/5

Mercury customers often praise its sleek interface, which simplifies financial management for busy entrepreneurs. Startups appreciate the access to advanced financial tools, including API integrations for automating banking operations. The platform’s no-fee structure, combined with free domestic and international wires, makes it a strong choice for businesses with a global focus.

However, some users have noted limitations, such as the inability to deposit cash or checks directly through Mercury. Despite this, for companies operating primarily online or internationally, Mercury excels in providing the digital banking tools they need to thrive.

TrustPilot: 4.8 out of 5 stars

G2: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Forbes: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Entrepreneurs appreciate Mercury’s ease of use and quick account setup. One user shared that Mercury’s API banking allowed them to automate their transaction workflows, saving hours each week. Another business owner highlighted the Treasury feature as a powerful tool for managing and growing their cash reserves.

Some drawbacks mentioned include the lack of cash deposit options and limited support for non-tech-related businesses. For startups that need specialized banking tools and scalability, however, Mercury’s offering is hard to beat.

Mercury’s Pricing Structure

4.90/5

Mercury offers a free business checking account with no monthly fees, no minimum balance requirements, and no hidden charges. This makes it an ideal choice for startups looking to keep banking costs low while accessing essential financial tools.

Mercury’s Free Plan:

No monthly maintenance fees.

No minimum balance requirement.

Free domestic and international wires.

Unlimited virtual and physical debit cards.

Free integration with tools like QuickBooks, Stripe, and PayPal.

While Mercury does not charge for most basic banking services, it should be noted that businesses cannot deposit physical cash or checks directly. However, this is a minor inconvenience for companies operating primarily in the digital or tech space.

Mercury’s Key Features

4.80/5

Mercury offers an impressive suite of features designed for startups and tech-forward businesses. Here’s a closer look at what sets Mercury apart:

API Banking

Mercury allows businesses to connect their accounts to a custom API, making it easy to automate payments, track transactions, and streamline financial processes. This is a standout feature for tech-driven businesses that value efficiency and scalability.

Virtual & Physical Debit Cards

Users can issue unlimited virtual debit cards for their team, offering better control over expenses and budgeting. Physical cards are also available, with no fees for issuing new cards or replacements.

Free Domestic & International Wires

Mercury offers free domestic and international wires, a huge benefit for businesses with a global presence or those needing to make frequent cross-border transactions.

Cash Flow & Treasury Management

Mercury’s Treasury Mercury Treasury, by Mercury Advisory, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. SEC registration does not mean the SEC has approved of the services of the investment adviser. product helps startups manage and invest their cash reserves, providing access to higher interest rates for growing capital over time.

Mobile-First Platform

Mercury’s app is designed with a mobile-first approach, allowing entrepreneurs to manage their finances on the go. With real-time expense tracking and robust analytics, everything you need is at your fingertips.

Would Our Expert Use Mercury?

5.00/5

We highly recommend Mercury for tech startups, SaaS companies, and entrepreneurs who need a scalable, tech-forward banking solution. Its no-fee structure, API banking, and powerful cash management tools make it an excellent choice for businesses looking to grow quickly and efficiently.

Our favorite feature is the combination of free international wires and advanced treasury tools, which make Mercury stand out for companies with a global reach. The API banking and integrations are also fantastic for businesses wanting to automate and streamline their financial operations.

That said, Mercury may not be ideal for businesses needing cash deposits or more traditional banking services. If you require physical branch access or interest-bearing accounts, other options like Bluevine or Novo might be a better fit.

Mercury Pros:

No fees: Free business checking with no hidden charges.

API Banking: Allows for automation and custom workflows.

Free domestic & international wires: A great benefit for global businesses.

Treasury & cash flow tools: Designed for managing capital and growth.

Mercury Cons:

No cash deposits: Mercury does not support physical cash or check deposits.

Focused on startups: Might not suit businesses outside the tech and startup spaces.

Alternatives to Mercury Business Checking

If Mercury Business Checking doesn’t fit all your needs, here are some alternatives to consider:

Bluevine Business Checking Relay Business Checking Novo Business Checking Starting price Free Free Free Key Features 2% APY on balances up to $100,000

Free ACH transfers

Business loans available Real-time expense tracking

Customizable tax tools

Automatic tax savings Integrated tax tools

Fee-free overdrafts up to $200

Real-time expense tracking Key Distinctions Offers interest on deposits Automatic tax savings features, which are helpful for freelancers Fee-free overdrafts Learn More Visit Bluevine Visit Relay Visit Novo

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Mercury a good business bank account?

Yes, Mercury is a solid choice for startups and online businesses. It offers no-fee accounts, useful integrations with tools like QuickBooks, and a user-friendly online platform. However, it’s best for businesses that don’t need in-person services.

Can Mercury bank be trusted?

Yes, Mercury is trustworthy. It partners with FDIC-insured banks, ensuring deposits are protected up to $250,000, and uses strong security measures like encryption and two-factor authentication.

What are the disadvantages of Mercury business checking?

Mercury doesn’t allow cash deposits and has no physical branches. It also has limited support for international transactions and doesn’t offer credit options like loans or credit cards.

This article was reviewed by our banking expert Tricia Jones.