Microsoft Excel is an in-demand skill for many jobs. Whether you want to learn Excel basics to be able to list this proficiency on your resume, or perhaps more advanced tips for using Microsoft’s spreadsheet software in your daily work, check out The 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle while it’s on sale.

This 12-course bundle is curated and offered by StreamSkill, an organization that has taught more than one million people in-demand business skills over the past 15 years.

There are general courses for both Excel 2019 and 2021 as well as introductory courses about macros and Visual Basic for Applications. The training bundle also delves into expert-level Excel formulas for business analytics and data analysis. In addition, Excel courses cover VBA automation and working with PivotTables, one of Excel’s most important data analysis functions, allowing work across multiple workbooks. You’ll learn how to work with Power Query, set up and manage relationships in a data model and use functions like calculate, divide, and DATESYTD in DAX.

