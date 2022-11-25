November 25 only: Get two licenses for Microsoft Office Home & Business on Mac for $54.99

Look hard enough, and you can always find some truly great price drops around this time of year. At TechRepublic Academy, we’re starting the shopping season with a bang — or more specifically, a huge deal on Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021.

This productivity powerhouse provides essential tools for any small business owner or remote worker. On November 25 only, you can get a lifetime license for two separate Macs for only $54.99. That is a massive 92% off the usual price.

From simple spreadsheets to PowerPoint presentations in front of thousands, Office is the software suite that helps you get things done. While most people know it as a Windows product, the Mac version is just as powerful. In fact, it’s much more powerful than Apple’s offerings.

With this deal, you get lifetime access to the latest version of the Office suite — without having to cough up a yearly subscription.

The Home & Business version lets you type up documents in Word, crunch the numbers in Excel, design presentations in PowerPoint and handle email like a pro with Outlook. You also get the collaborative tools of Microsoft Teams, along with the organizational powers of OneNote.

The whole suite works on any Mac running Big Sur or above, and the deal unlocks an instant download code. In other words, you could be working much more efficiently before the end of today.

Your lifetime licenses include ongoing updates, and you also get free customer service and support on the whole suite. With two codes, you can either get your entire family signed up or help your co-founder get more done.

Order now for only $54.99 to get your Microsoft Office double pack at 92% off MSRP — but work fast, because this deal expires at midnight PST on 11/25!

Prices and availability are subject to change.