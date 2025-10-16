Image: StackCommerce

If you need a good, versatile laptop, you can’t go wrong with a Microsoft Surface Book 3. Brand new, Surface prices can be high, but right now, you can get this Surface Book 3 on sale for only $989 (reg. $1,700).

This model runs on a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. That combination is strong enough for video editing, creative software, and some gaming. With 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, it can handle multiple demanding tasks at once without slowing down. The 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen display is sharp and color-rich, which is helpful for design work as well as casual use.

What to expect

15-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 3240 x 2000 resolution

Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU

32GB RAM and 512GB SSD

Up to 15.5 hours of battery life

Three modes: laptop, tablet, and studio

For anyone who wants a machine that works as both a daily laptop and a creative tool, the Surface Book 3 is a solid option for a good price.

This unit is refurbished with a Grade “A” rating, meaning it’s in near-mint condition but still significantly marked down. However, stock is limited.

Right now, you can get a Microsoft Surface Book 3 on sale for $989.

No coupon needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.