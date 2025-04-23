TL;DR: Don’t wait for tariffs to drive the price of computers up — grab an affordable Microsoft Surface SE laptop here for $189.99 with an open-box model in new condition.

Recent talks around tech tariffs are causing understandable concern for IT departments, small business owners, and, well, anyone who relies on a laptop to get their work done. If tariffs hit, the cost of electronics could spike, making right now an ideal time to secure dependable machines for yourself or your team.

The Microsoft Surface SE is a standout laptop for teams or individuals who need reliable performance without premium overhead. Originally built with basic users in mind, its streamlined specs, lightweight design, and simplified Windows 11 SE operating system make it a smart pick for simple business use, field teams, and remote staff. And you can save $189 on it before we sell out, or until we’re forced to raise the price.

Business-ready at a budget-friendly price

Don’t let the price tag fool you — this open-box Surface SE still packs plenty of practical punch:

Intel Celeron N4120 processor handles everyday business tasks like document creation, web-based tools, and video conferencing without issue.

8GB of RAM and 128GB eMMC storage provide enough memory and space for essential software and file access.

Windows 11 SE simplifies the interface and minimizes distractions, especially useful for task-specific work setups or standardized device fleets.

10+ hour battery life makes it ideal for off-site work, mobile staff, or hybrid professionals who can’t always plug in.

With a sharp 11.6-inch screen, integrated webcam and mic, and durable keyboard, it’s a great solution for companies looking to scale up or replace aging hardware before potential price hikes hit.

What does open box mean?

For those unfamiliar with this term growing in popularity, open-box laptops are devices that are either excess store inventory or customer returns. Either way, they’re considered new items with zero cosmetic flaws, completely unlike refurbished items. Essentially, you’re saving 49% on this laptop because the packaging isn’t perfect.

Grab this Microsoft Surface SE deal for $189.99 while supplies last (reg. $378.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.