TL;DR: Protect your business data better with this deal. This Mini Ultra Portable SSD (512GB) is on sale for just $60.99 (reg. $139) for a limited time only.

Storing files in the cloud is great when you need to share. But in terms of privacy, security and price, local storage wins every time. When running a business, these are areas that demand prioritization. The Mini Ultra Portable SSD is a case in point.

Features

This tiny drive offers impressive transfer speeds and rock-solid build quality, allowing you to carry your files wherever you go. It normally costs $139.99, but you can get it today for only $60.99.

The convenience of online file storage is hard to ignore. Who doesn’t want to sync their data between different platforms? The problem is that the monthly cost of cloud storage can easily mount up for any business. Plus, you’re entirely reliant on your chosen platform not getting hacked, an internet connection to access your data and more.

You don’t have any of these worries with the Mini Ultra Portable SSD. You simply plug in the drive to your chosen device, and access your files with a click.

The drive offers an impressive 500 MB/s transfer speed, which is faster than you’ll get on any regular internet connection. Just as importantly, it is formatted to work with Macs, PCs, iPhones and iPads, Android devices and many other platforms.

The drive casing measures just 72 by 35 millimeters — small enough to fit in a pocket. Thanks to its sturdy aluminum construction, it’s also shockproof and drop-proof. This means you’re not going to lose any data, even if you have a rough ride to work.

The built-in USB 3.2 port works with the latest devices and older laptops, and the drive comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable. With 1TB of disk space to fill, you shouldn’t need any additional storage for a while.

Order this Mini Ultra Portable SSD (512GB) today for only $60.99 at 43% off the MSRP.

Prices and availability are subject to change.