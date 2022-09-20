The internet isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. But, it is changing all the time, with new developments like the metaverse, edge computing and more changing the way we build and interact with the web. If you feel like the ship has already sailed on your web development journey, know that there’s always time to learn, and now is a great time to start learning web development.

The Modern Web Development & MySQL Programming Bundle includes five courses from Software Engineer Trevoir Williams. Williams has taught web, software and database development for over a decade and has considerable industry experience in web app development and Azure system and server administration. He knows his stuff, and he’ll get you up to speed with modern web development over nearly 50 hours of content.

Throughout these courses, you’ll build a modern web application using Blazor; set up an Apache Server, PHP environment and MySQL database using a XAMPP Server; and start building data-driven and dynamic web applications from scratch. You’ll get familiar with the Bootstrap 4 Framework, how to use GitHub for source control and be able to deploy a web application using Heroku. You’ll also understand basic database design, learn how to query related data from multiple tables, use aggregate functions in SQL and create complex database objects.

In addition to web development, you’ll understand how to create and run console applications using basic C#. You’ll be able to create and run Windows Forms applications, use C# operators for math and logic tasks, and build data-driven APIs using Entity Framework and .NET 5.

Get up to speed with modern web development. Right now, you can get The Modern Web Development & MySQL Programming Bundle for just $19.99 for a limited time.

