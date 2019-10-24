MWC19 Los Angeles: How AI and machine learning are used in marketing

IT professionals aren't the only individuals who can leverage AI and machine learning tech. Here's how marketing groups can, too.

TechRepublic's Macy Bayern spoke with Tatiana Mejia, director of product marketing at Adobe Sensei, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Los Angeles about the benefits and uses of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Tatiana Mejia: AI and machine learning is making a difference across the entire journey. When you think about creating, delivering, and optimizing content and then learning from it, understanding what your users' experience is. … And on the creating side, it can help you find the assets to create the right experience. "What is in this asset? What is in this video? How do I make these tweaks quickly?" Even in some of the post-processing. "How do I create a different viewpoint on a video?" On delivering, it's about getting the right message to the right person at the right time in the right medium. It just keeps layering and layering, and we want to make sure that you have that context and that you understand how it's being experienced, and that's really about optimization.

AI and machine learning is helping find patterns in the data and in the usage, so you are able to identify problems that you may want to mitigate, as well as places where maybe you want to put some dollars behind something or you want to more deeply understand why it's resonating. "Is there any audience that you haven't thought of? Is there a trend that's coming up that you need to engage with?" All along the way AI and machine learning is helping us have stronger and deeper connections with our customers.

I say that AI and machine learning is like having a superpower. We are all being asked to do so much and to do it at scale. If you think about your day, the things that you love, it's the strategy. "What's my goal? How am I going to differentiate or tell the story?" And then comes everything afterward. "I know exactly what I'm looking for, but I have to go find it, and it needs to be in this color scheme or in this size." All of those places where there is a lot of repetitive, time-consuming tasks, that's where AI and machine learning really brings value. If you think about all of the EQ that comes with being a human, telling a story, being creative, with all of the intelligence that comes from being able to do tasks really quickly and at scale, that's the value.

If you think about artificial intelligence, it's not a technology, it's a goal. And if you think of it that way, the goal hasn't changed. You are the expert, you know what you're trying to do, and then you can think of, "How can I use AI and machine learning? (unfortunately that's the term we use to make it complicated) To help me get there?" So, you have to have a clear goal and then a strategy for having the data or the insights to take action on it.

If your goal is the holiday season's coming up, you are a retailer, you want to make sure that your most loyal customers, that you are letting them in early on new products or promotions. Then it becomes, "OK, how many segments do I want? What do I know of what they're interested in and what their purchase history is so that I can get them that message?" Then AI takes care of it. It's going to help you find your creative, it's going to help you define your micro-segments, it's going to tell you what are their preferences. I commute, I stand on the train when I can't get a seat, and I scroll. It's the best time to reach me. You would know that if you knew me, but you would also know that as I engage, as I log on, and that can help you decide the goal. As a retailer, I want to connect with people before this holiday season.

