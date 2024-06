In this video, we delve deep into the latest release from OpenAI, GPT-4o, to determine if it's truly worthy of being your new AI best friend forever, or if it's just another update from the tech giant.

In this video, we delve deep into the latest release from OpenAI, GPT-4o, to determine if it’s truly worthy of being your new AI best friend forever, or if it’s just another update from the tech giant. Join us as we examine the newest features and capabilities of GPT-4o and evaluate whether they make it stand out as a potential companion in the digital realm.

This video was originally published in May 2024.