NBKC Bank offers small businesses superb savings with a fee-free business checking account. You save on monthly fees, incoming domestic wires, and overdraft fees. You’re also not required to make an initial deposit and maintain a minimum balance. Although NBKC has only four branches in Kansas and Missouri, opening an account online is available in all states.

NBKC’s fast facts Our rating: 4.65 out of 5 Starting price: Free business checking account. Key features of NBKC Business Checking: No monthly fees or balance minimums.

Fee-free account.

Free debit card.

Unlimited check deposits.

Autobooks for invoicing.

ATM fee rebates (up to $12 for nonnetwork).

The NBKC Business Checking account is ideal for small businesses seeking to minimize the banking fees typically charged by most banks. You won’t need to worry about paying multiple fees since NBKC prioritizes offering customers a zero-cost business account. You can also access plenty of business solutions to streamline your cash management with several options to collect payments.

Let’s explore the NBKC Business Checking features, pricing structure, and pros and cons to learn how it differs from what other financial providers offer.

NBKC Business Checking Reviews: What Users Think of NBKC

4.85/5

NBKC received high user ratings, showing 4.8 on Trustpilot from around 800 reviews and 4.9 on WalletHub based on over 10,000 reviews. There were no specific NBKC Business Checking reviews written. Many praised the excellent customer service, specifically mentioning the bank representatives who assisted with mortgage loan approvals. Users also appreciated the rates provided by the bank.

For NBKC’s mobile banking, app feedback is excellent. Several reviewers stated it was reliable and simple to navigate. However, a few users mentioned that they ran into issues such as slow loading of the app, even if they had already re-installed it. Some also found the app underwhelming, while others suggested additional features to improve it.

NBKC Business Checking Pricing Structure

4.79/5

With NBKC, business customers can save on numerous banking fees, such as monthly fees, opening deposits, incoming domestic wires, overdrafts, and ATM fees.

NBKC Business Checking account:

No monthly fees and no initial deposit requirement.

$0 incoming and $5 outgoing domestic wire transfers.

$45 for all international wire transfers.

No ATM fee for MoneyPass ATM usage.

Up to $12 ATM fee rebates for nonnetwork.

No overdraft fees.

ACH credits and debits ($15 monthly or $150 yearly).

Desktop deposits ($15 monthly or $150 yearly).

Business fraud tools ($5 monthly or $50 yearly).

NBKC Business Checking Key Features

4.1/5

NBKC helps businesses save through its fee-free business checking account. See the detailed features below to learn more about its competitive advantages.

Key features for NBKC Business Checking:

No monthly fees or balance requirements.

Fee-free account.

Unlimited check deposits.

Autobooks for invoicing.

Access MoneyPass ATMs & ATM fee rebates.

No Monthly Fees and Balance Requirements

An NBKC Bank Business Checking account does not charge a monthly fee or require a minimum balance.

Fee-free Account

Largely fee-free, NBKC lets you save on an initial opening deposit, overdraft fees, in-branch and mobile check deposits, eStatements, and incoming domestic wires. You can also enjoy Bill Pay and business online banking without paying for the service, including fee-free stop payments if you need to cancel one.

Unlimited Check Deposits

Transactions are unlimited with NBKC since it does not charge per-item fees, including check deposit fees.

Autobooks for invoicing

You can create invoices and track payments easily through Autobooks. Account holders can access a 30-day free Autobooks subscription and pay $10 monthly after the trial period.

Access MoneyPass ATMs & ATM Fee Rebates

You can transact at over 40,000 MoneyPass ATMs without fee charges. The bank also offers a $12 ATM fee rebate to cover third-party operator surcharges.

Would Our Expert Use NBKC Business Checking?

4.85/5

Small businesses can save a lot with the NBKC Business Checking account since — aside from the typical monthly maintenance and initial deposit charges — it waives multiple fees. You also won’t need to pay for insufficient and overdraft fees, incoming domestic wire transfers, check and cash deposits, or stop payments. Customers can access rebates of up to $12 for third-party ATM surcharges.

I recommend this account because it provides you with flexibility. You have the option to subscribe to the banking services that you need. In addition, I also like that you can access over 40,000 MoneyPass ATMs apart from the bank’s in-house machines, which makes depositing and withdrawing cash very convenient.

However, the bank has limited integrations, and you need to pay $10 monthly for an Autobooks subscription to send invoices to your clients. The checking account also does not earn interest and international wire transfers can be steep at $45. In addition, NBKC has only four branches located in Kansas and Missouri. You may want to consider Bluevine, Mercury, and U.S. Bank as alternatives.

Before opening an account, see our article on how to open a business bank account to learn the step-by-step process.

NBKC Business Checking Pros

Fee-free checking: Most standard banking fees at NBKC are free. You won’t pay monthly fees, opening deposits, incoming domestic wires, and overdraft fees.

Most standard banking fees at NBKC are free. You won’t pay monthly fees, opening deposits, incoming domestic wires, and overdraft fees. Unlimited check deposits: Some providers may restrict the number of cash or check deposits you can make, unlike with NBKC.

Some providers may restrict the number of cash or check deposits you can make, unlike with NBKC. Online account opening: The business account is available in 50 states since you can open it online easily.

NBKC Business Checking Cons

No interest earnings: NBKC’s Business Checking account does not earn a yield. Meanwhile, Bluevine Standard offers 1.5% APY for qualifying balances of up to $250,000.

NBKC’s Business Checking account does not earn a yield. Meanwhile, Bluevine Standard offers 1.5% APY for qualifying balances of up to $250,000. No free invoicing: You need to sign up for Autobooks at $10 monthly to track client payments and send invoices, whereas Mercury offers unlimited and free invoicing.

You need to sign up for Autobooks at $10 monthly to track client payments and send invoices, whereas Mercury offers unlimited and free invoicing. Limited branches: NBKC only has four branches in Kansas and Missouri. For in-person banking services, consider U.S. Bank, which has branch locations in 26 states.

Alternatives to NBKC Business Checking

If NBKC Business Checking is not the perfect fit for your business, here are some alternatives to consider:

Bluevine Standard

Starting price: Free.

Free. Key features: Earn 1.5% interest on qualifying balances of up to $250,000, plus available business financing.

Earn 1.5% interest on qualifying balances of up to $250,000, plus available business financing. Best for: Earning interest and accessing a lending option with easy requirements.

Mercury Business Checking

Starting price: Free.

Free. Key features: Unlimited and free invoicing, plus zero-cost ACH and wire transfers.

Unlimited and free invoicing, plus zero-cost ACH and wire transfers. Best for: Fee-free invoicing, including free ACH and wire transfers.

U.S. Bank Silver Business Checking

Starting price: $100.

$100. Key features: More physical branch locations and high account opening cashback bonus.

More physical branch locations and high account opening cashback bonus. Best for: Wider branch access for in-person banking services.

Methodology

For accuracy, I checked the NBKC website for the current business checking fees, rates, and features. I also evaluated the business checking account against other financial providers to see how it compares based on monthly maintenance fees, minimum required deposits, wire fees, ACH fees, and other standard banking charges.

My review also considered the pros and cons of the NBKC business checking account to see where it edges out and loses to its competitors. To learn how users rated the NBKC checking product and mobile app, I visited third-party user review sites, including the App Store and Google Play.

Conclusion

NBKC Business Checking is a great choice for small businesses seeking a fee-free checking option and are comfortable with online banking. Users can pay for additional services based on their needs, such as ACH services, fraud management tools, invoicing software, and desktop check deposits. However, some providers offer ACH services and invoicing solutions for free.

In-person banking services are available if you are based in Kansas and Missouri. In addition, only Kansas-based account holders can qualify for lines of credit, equipment, commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and real estate and construction loans. You might want to consider other options for branch services and business financing.

Frequently asked questions

What are the main features of the NBKC Business Checking account?

An NBKC Business Checking account features unlimited ATM cash and check deposits, ATM fee rebates (up to $12 for nonnetwork), no overdraft fees, monthly fees, initial deposits, and minimum balance requirements.

Is there a minimum opening deposit for the NBKC Business Checking account?

No, there is no minimum opening deposit requirement when you open an NBKC Business Checking account.

Are there any transaction limits on the NBKC Business Checking account?

No. An NBKC Business Checking account has no transaction limits.

What fees are associated with wire transfers at NBKC?

For your NBKC business bank account, incoming domestic wire transfers are free while outgoing domestic wire transfers cost $5. For international wire transfers, you need to pay $45 for both incoming and outgoing transactions.

How do I open an NBKC Business Checking account?

To open an NBKC Business Checking account, visit the bank’s website online or head to a branch. You must submit a government-issued ID and provide your business information, including the required business documents according to your organization’s structure.

This article was reviewed by our banking expert Tricia Jones.